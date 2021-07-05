The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana is set to host the fourth edition of Capital One's The Match on Tuesday, July 6. The Match IV will pit Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers. Mickelson won the inaugural match against Tiger Woods, but fell short against Woods and Peyton Manning in the the second edition of The Match. Mickelson bounced back with Charles Barkley as his partner in the latest edition of The Match, defeating Manning and Stephen Curry 4 and 3 last November.

Mickelson and Brady will look to claim victory for the first time as a team when play gets underway on Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET. The format for Tuesday's event will be modified alternate-shot match play. The DeChambeau-Rodgers pairing is listed as the -175 favorite, according to the latest The Match IV odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the Mickelson-Brady team is listed at +138. Before locking in any Match 4 bets, be sure to see The Match IV picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven golf expert, Mike McClure.

McClure, a DFS professional, knows golf inside and out. His proprietary golf model has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed last June. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2021 U.S. Open, McClure's model was all over Jon Rahm's first career major championship victory at 10-1 from the start. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner. And at the 2021 Masters, McClure nailed Rahm's (+250) top-five finish in his best bets, as well as Corey Conners' (+550) top-10 showing. McClure's best bets netted over $450 at the Masters.

In addition, McClure was all over Mickelson and Barkley against Curry and Manning as +145 underdogs in the Match III. This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

The Match IV top picks, predictions

McClure is backing DeChambeau to have the longest drive on Hole 1 at -250 odds. The eight-time PGA Tour champion continues to crush the ball off the tee, averaging over 320 yards per drive this season, which ranks first on tour.

He recorded a drive of 414 yards at the Sentry Tournament of Champions earlier this year, and with the elevation changes at the Reserve at Moonlight Basin, DeChambeau's ball should easily carry Mickelson's, who's averaging 301.8 yards per drive this season.

In addition, Mickelson is struggling with his driving accuracy this season, hitting just 53.60 percent of fairways off the tee, which ranks 187th on the PGA Tour. DeChambeau is making his first appearance at The Match, which means he'll be eager to give the fans a show on the first tee.

