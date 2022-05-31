The Match golf series has evolved over its six iterations since its debut in 2018. It's gone from a match play event featuring only pro golfers to one that pairs pros with athletes from other sports to one that now features no PGA golfers in The Match VI. This event will pit Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers -- who have combined for eight Super Bowls and seven NFL MVP awards -- taking on the tandem of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, who squared off in an epic divisional playoff game last season.



The Match VI will tee off on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, making the course the first to host multiple editions of the series. The event will be played under shambles rules, meaning each player will tee off before the duos select the best tee shot, and then each player plays their own balls afterwards. The latest Match VI odds have Brady/Rodgers as the -160 favorites (risk $160 to win $100), while Mahomes/Allen is the +150 underdog. Before locking in any Match 6 bets, be sure to see Match VI picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven golf expert, Mike McClure.

McClure, a DFS professional, knows golf inside and out. His proprietary model has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it's up over $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model included Justin Thomas in its best bets to win the 2022 PGA Championship. That bet hit at +1600, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $800. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure was all over Brooks Koepka defeating Bryson DeChambeau as a +110 underdog in The Match V. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering this event. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One of the Match VI props McClure loves: He is backing the Mahomes and Allen duo to be leading after six holes for a +120 payout. This is Brady's third time in The Match series and his teams have yet to be leading after six holes in any of their previous two attempts.

Additionally, underdogs in The Match have, perhaps, been fueled by being slighted as they have won three of the previous five matches. The two underdogs that lost both featured Brady on that losing team as his accuracy with the pigskin hasn't necessarily translated to the golf course.

Brady and Phil Mickelson were 3-down to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning after six holes of The Match II. Brady/Mickelson failed to break par in any of the six holes while Brady, himself, shot 8-over-par through five of the six holes and failed to even finish the other.

In The Match IV, the Brady and Mickelson pairing fell to the Rodgers/DeChambeau team with Brady, again, the worst of the foursome. During the competition and after a poor tee shot, he compared himself to Charles Barkley, so he's at least self-aware of his inferior golf game.

Meanwhile, Allen and Mahomes should have a length advantage on the par-4s and par-5s, with some of the former exceeding 500 yards in length. Both also have experience competing in golf events as Mahomes played last summer's American Century Championship celebrity tournament while Allen competed in February's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. With Brady having a habit of getting off to a slow start before getting into a groove later in the round, the young guns of Allen and Mahomes are poised to pounce on an early lead in The Match VI.

