The Memorial Tournament odds, 2019: Surprising picks from advanced computer model that predicted five golf majors

The 2019 Memorial Tournament will provide spectators with some star-studded groupings through the first two days of action. Five-time Memorial champion Tiger Woods (12-1) will play alongside Justin Rose (16-1), the 2010 champion, and defending champion Byrson DeChambeau (35-1). Meanwhile, Matt Kuchar (16-1), the current FedExCup leader, will be paired with Phil Mickelson (55-1) and Rickie Fowler (16-1). Rory McIlroy (8-1), who's the Vegas favorite in the latest 2019 MemorialTournament odds, will tee it up on Thursday at 8:15 a.m. ET in a featured group that includes Jordan Spieth (20-1) and Justin Thomas (18-1), who's making his first start since the Masters. The first round from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio gets underway Thursday, May 30, at 7:20 a.m. ET, so before you lock in your selections to win this event, be sure to check out the 2019 Memorial Tournament picks from SportsLine's advanced golf projection model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Brooks Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 Memorial Tournament field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a five-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods is coming off a disappointing performance at Bethpage Black after winning his 15th major earlier this season at the Masters. He'll look to bounce back this week at Muirfield Village, a place he has had massive success in his career. In fact, Woods has finished inside the top 10 in eight of his 16 Memorial starts.

However, Woods has struggled at Muirfield Village since his last Memorial Tournament victory in 2012. He finished T-23 at this event last year, which was his first top 25 finish at Muirfield Village since his 2012 triumph. SportsLine's model doesn't think he'll earn his sixth Memorial Tournament victory this weekend and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 12-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Justin Thomas, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Thomas is no stranger to success at the Memorial. In fact, he's finished inside the top 10 in each of his last two starts at this event. His odds are a bit longer this week after missing over a month due to a wrist injury, but don't let his short hiatus deter you this week.

His 2018-19 PGA Tour campaign has included four top-five finishes, which can be directly attributed to his consistent play across multiple categories. He enters the 2019 Memorial Tournament hitting over 73 percent of greens in regulations, which leaves him with more makable birdie opportunities.

That's proven fruitful throughout the season as he ranks first on tour in birdie average (4.90) and fourth in scoring average (69.512), giving him the tools he needs to climb the 2019 Memorial Tournament leaderboard quickly.

