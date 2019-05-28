The Memorial Tournament odds, 2019: Surprising picks from advanced model that predicted five golf majors

The 2019 Memorial Tournament tees off on Thursday, May 30, from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers on this star-studded event which brings together golf's biggest stars to compete at this challenging course. The Memorial Tournament 2019 field includes plenty of big names such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day. McIlroy is going off as the Vegas favorite in the latest 2019 Memorial Tournament odds at 8-1, followed closely by Woods at 12-1. Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Matt Kuchar are close behind at 16-1, so there is plenty of value to be had this weekend. But before you make any PGA Tour predictions for this event that features an extremely talented field of golfers, be sure to check out the 2019 Memorial Tournament picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Brooks Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the 2019 Memorial Tournament field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a five-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods is coming off a disappointing performance at Bethpage Black after winning his 15th major earlier this season at the Masters. He'll look to bounce back this week at Muirfield Village, a place he has had massive success in his career. In fact, Woods has finished inside the top 10 in eight of his 16 Memorial starts.

However, Woods has struggled at Muirfield Village since his last Memorial Tournament victory in 2012. He finished T-23 at this event last year, which was his first top 25 finish at Muirfield Village since his 2012 triumph. SportsLine's model doesn't think he'll earn his sixth Memorial Tournament victory this weekend and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 12-1 premium he's commanding.

One long shot the model is all over for the Memorial Tournament 2019: Xander Schauffele, who's going off at 28-1 odds.

Schauffele might not be the household name like some of the other players that will be competing at Muirfield Village, but the 25-year-old has made plenty of noise this season on the PGA Tour. He's finished on top of the leaderboard twice this season, winning the WGC-HSBC Champions and the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He also put on an impressive performance at the Masters, finishing with three consecutive rounds under par and a T-2 finish.

Schauffele's strong iron play and prolific ball striking ability makes him an intriguing play this week at the Memorial Tournament. He enters this week's event hitting almost 70 percent of greens in regulation (68.98), which means Schauffele is a long shot who can climb the leaderboard in a hurry. If Schauffele is able to keep that trend going at Muirfield Village this week, he'll have a great chance to rack up birdies and find himself in contention on Sunday.

Also, the model says five other golfers with massive 2019 Memorial Tournament odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

The model says five other golfers with massive 2019 Memorial Tournament odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Matt Kuchar 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jason Day 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Justin Thomas 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Gary Woodland 33-1

Bryson DeChambeau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 55-1

Kevin Na 55-1

Henrik Stenson 55-1