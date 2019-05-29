The Memorial Tournament odds, 2019: Surprising picks from projection model that predicted five golf majors

The 2019 Memorial Tournament will be Tiger Woods' first non-major event since the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March. After winning the Masters, he skipped the other tournaments leading up to the PGA Championship, but the results weren't what he hoped as he missed the cut in golf's second major. Now he's going off at 12-1 in the 2019 Memorial Tournament odds, behind only Rory McIlroy (8-1) on the PGA Tour odds board this week. A strong 2019 Memorial Tournament field highlighted by players such as Rickie Fowler (16-1), Justin Rose (16-1), Justin Thomas (16-1) and Jordan Spieth (20-1) are all also expected to be in contention this weekend at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. And before locking in your 2019 Memorial Tournament picks, or entering a PGA DFS tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the PGA predictions from the proven golf projection model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Brooks Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 Memorial Tournament field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a five-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods is coming off a disappointing performance at Bethpage Black after winning his 15th major earlier this season at the Masters. He'll look to bounce back this week at Muirfield Village, a place he has had massive success in his career. In fact, Woods has finished inside the top 10 in eight of his 16 Memorial starts.

However, Woods has struggled at Muirfield Village since his last Memorial Tournament victory in 2012. He finished T-23 at this event last year, which was his first top 25 finish at Muirfield Village since his 2012 triumph. SportsLine's model doesn't think he'll earn his sixth Memorial Tournament victory this weekend and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 12-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at winning the title this weekend. He has a better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a value pick to consider.

The 38-year old Australian golfer is a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour and has 14 additional international wins. He's also shown the ability to play well in some of the biggest events on tour as evidenced by the fact that he's finished inside the top five in all four majors at some point in his career and also has a 2013 Masters championship.

Scott is 15th on tour in scoring average this season (69.914) and also 15th in holes per eagle (105). He has all the tools to make a run near the top of the 2019 Memorial Tournament leaderboard, so he's a value selection to put on your radar this weekend.

Also, the model says five other golfers with massive 2019 Memorial Tournament odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Memorial Tournament? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Memorial Tournament projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Matt Kuchar 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jason Day 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Justin Thomas 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Gary Woodland 33-1

Bryson DeChambeau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 55-1

Kevin Na 55-1

Henrik Stenson 55-1