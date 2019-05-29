The Memorial Tournament odds, 2019: Surprising picks from proven computer model that predicted five golf majors

Bryson DeChambeau looks to defend his title and go back-to-back this week at the 2019 Memorial Tournament. DeChambeau held off Byeong Hun An and Kyle Stanley in a playoff to win last year's event with a score of 15-under par, but the five-time PGA Tour winner enters the 2019 Memorial Tournament having missed three consecutive cuts. The latest 2019 Memorial Tournament odds list DeChambeau as a 35-1 long shot to repeat, while Rory McIlroy enters this event as the odds-on favorite at 8-1. Tiger Woods, a five-time champion, is one of five golfers going off at 16-1 odds or shorter to lift the trophy at this star-studded tournament that tees off from Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on Thursday, May 30. Therefore, before you lock in any 2019 Memorial Tournament picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Brooks Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 Memorial Tournament field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a five-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods is coming off a disappointing performance at Bethpage Black after winning his 15th major earlier this season at the Masters. He'll look to bounce back this week at Muirfield Village, a place he has had massive success in his career. In fact, Woods has finished inside the top 10 in eight of his 16 Memorial starts.

However, Woods has struggled at Muirfield Village since his last Memorial Tournament victory in 2012. He finished T-23 at this event last year, which was his first top 25 finish at Muirfield Village since his 2012 triumph. SportsLine's model doesn't think he'll earn his sixth Memorial Tournament victory this weekend and sees far better values in this loaded field than the 12-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Jason Day, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Day is currently ranked 16th in the Official World Golf Ranking, but he's been the No. 1 player as recently as 2016 when he won eight times during a 15-month span, including capturing the 2015 PGA Championship and the 2016 Players Championship. And Day enters the 2019 Memorial Tournament in good form, winning twice on the PGA Tour in 2018 and putting up five top 10 finishes this season.

The 12-time PGA Tour champion has also played extremely well in golf's deepest tournaments this year. In fact, Day has finished inside the top 10 at the Masters, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship this season. And while consistency has been a problem at times, Day has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Memorial Tournament leaderboard because he can pile up birdies in a hurry. He currently ranks fifth on tour in birdie average (4.47), having racked up 170 birdies in 38 total rounds this season.

Also, the model says five other golfers with massive 2019 Memorial Tournament odds of 18-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Memorial Tournament? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Memorial Tournament projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Matt Kuchar 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jason Day 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Justin Thomas 18-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tony Finau 22-1

Adam Scott 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Gary Woodland 33-1

Bryson DeChambeau 35-1

Phil Mickelson 55-1

Kevin Na 55-1

Henrik Stenson 55-1