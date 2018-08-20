The Northern Trust 2018 odds: Surprising FedEx Cup Playoffs picks from model that nailed Dustin Johnson's win

The 2018 Northern Trust will take place at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey, as the world's top players compete in the first tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. It's the fourth time Ridgewood Country Club is hosing the FedEx Cup Playoffs opener and it's shaping up to be a star-studded showdown. Dustin Johnson, the reigning champion of this tournament, enters Thursday's 2018 Northern Trust as the favorite at 9-1. A total of nine players are going off at 25-1 or shorter on the 2018 Northern Trust odds board.

Before you make any 2018 Northern Trust picks, you'll want to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Dustin Johnson winning the 2017 Northern Trust, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It has also nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

Now that the 2018 Northern Trust field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge shocker it's calling for at the 2018 Northern Trust: Tiger Woods, the only player to win the FedEx Cup more than once, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th PGA Tour victory. His most recent win in the FedEx Cup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship.

However, Woods enters the 2018 Northern Trust with a solid track record in this event. He has played in the opening FedEx Cup event four times, finishing second twice. And he has finished in the top 10 in three of his past four starts on the PGA Tour, including a second-place finish at the 2018 PGA Championship.

Another surprise: Jordan Spieth, the 2017 runner-up, doesn't sniff the top 10.

Spieth has finished 42nd or worse in four of his past six starts on the PGA Tour. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week, and there are much better values in the Northern Trust field.

Also, the model says four golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a deep run at the 2018 Northern Trust.

So who wins the 2018 Northern Trust, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below.

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Jason Day 12-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Francesco Molinari 22-1

Tommy Fleetwood 28-1

Webb Simpson 35-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Henrik Stenson 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1