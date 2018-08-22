The Northern Trust 2018 odds: Surprising FedEx Cup Playoffs picks from proven model that called Dustin Johnson's win

The PGA Tour's postseason has officially arrived. The 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs consist of four golf tournaments that will determine the PGA Tour's season champion. The top 125 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings are eligible to play in the 2018 Northern Trust, which begins Thursday at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J. There has been plenty of movement on the 2018 Northern Trust odds board already, but world No. 1 Dustin Johnson has held steady as the Vegas favorite at 9-1, followed closely by Justin Thomas and Jason Day at 12-1. Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods, who finished 1-2 in the PGA Championship, are both listed at 14-1 for the Northern Trust 2018. Before you make any 2018 Northern Trust picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DFS sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Dustin Johnson winning the 2017 Northern Trust, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It has also nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed their model is up big.

Now that the 2018 Northern Trust field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge shocker it's calling for at the 2018 Northern Trust: Tiger Woods, the only player to win the FedEx Cup more than once, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th PGA Tour victory. His most recent win in the FedEx Cup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. Woods ranks outside of the top 200 on the PGA Tour in total driving (208) and has a total driving efficiency of 331, good for just 174th. He has also struggled to close tournaments out this year, evidenced by his 28.75 putts in the final round, which ranks 80th on tour.

However, Woods enters the 2018 Northern Trust with a solid track record in this event. He has played in the opening FedEx Cup event four times, finishing second twice. And he has finished in the top 10 in three of his past four starts on the PGA Tour, including a second-place finish at the 2018 PGA Championship.

Another surprise: Phil Mickelson, a five-time major winner, doesn't even sniff the top 20 at the Northern Trust 2018.



Mickelson earned his first PGA Tour victory since 2013 at the WGC-Mexico Championship in March and has recorded six top-10 finishes on tour this season. However, he has failed to crack the top 20 in five straight tournaments, which includes missing the cut at the PGA Championship.



Mickelson also ranks well outside the top 125 on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (52.39) and greens in regulation percentage (64.76), which will cause plenty of trouble at Ridgewood Country Club. Don't let the name recognition fool you. Mickelson is a golfer you'll want to avoid completely this week in the opening tournament of the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Also, the model says three golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a deep run at the 2018 Northern Trust, including a mammoth long shot. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 Northern Trust, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the Northern Trust projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last eight majors heading into the weekend.

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Jason Day 12-1

Brooks Koepka 14-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 30-1

Webb Simpson 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Patrick Cantlay 35-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Brandt Snedeker 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Zach Johnson 50-1