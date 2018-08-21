The Northern Trust 2018 odds: Surprising FedEx Cup Playoffs picks from same model that predicted Dustin Johnson's win

The 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs begin this week with the Northern Trust. The top 125 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings are eligible to play in the Northern Trust, which begins Thursday at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J. Defending champion Dustin Johnson enters the Northern Trust 2018 as the favorite at 9-1. Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jason Day are close behind at 12-1 Northern Trust odds. Before you make any 2018 Northern Trust picks or enter a daily Fantasy golf tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Dustin Johnson winning the 2017 Northern Trust, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It has also nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. Anyone who has followed their model is up big.

Now that the 2018 Northern Trust field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One huge shocker it's calling for at the 2018 Northern Trust: Tiger Woods, the only player to win the FedEx Cup more than once, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods is still searching for that elusive 80th PGA Tour victory. His most recent win in the FedEx Cup Playoffs was at the 2009 BMW Championship. Woods is just 175th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy at 55.43 percent and is outside of the top 100 in greens in regulation percentage at 66.67.

However, Woods enters the 2018 Northern Trust with a solid track record in this event. He has played in the opening FedEx Cup event four times, finishing second twice. And he has finished in the top 10 in three of his past four starts on the PGA Tour, including a second-place finish at the 2018 PGA Championship.

Another surprise: Brandt Snedeker, the 2012 FedExCup champion who just won the Wyndham Championship, stumbles and doesn't crack the top 15.



Snedeker is coming off an impressive victory last week at the Wyndham Championship. He opened the tournament with a 59, which was just the 10th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history. However, he finished 42nd or worse in four of his last six starts prior to winning the Wyndham Championship, which includes missing the cut at 2018 British Open and Travelers Championship.



Don't be fooled by Snedeker's victory last week. He's a golfer you want to completely avoid at the 2018 Northern Trust.

Also, the model says four golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a deep run at the 2018 Northern Trust. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

Dustin Johnson 9-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Jason Day 12-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Francesco Molinari 22-1

Tommy Fleetwood 28-1

Webb Simpson 35-1

Adam Scott 40-1

Brandt Snedeker 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Patrick Cantlay 40-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Henrik Stenson 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1