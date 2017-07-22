The Open 2017: Another duel ahead among nine thoughts after a wild Round 3

The 2017 Open Championship got insane on Saturday at Royal Birkdale as Branden Grace shot a 62, Dustin Johnson nearly matched him, and Jordan Spieth took a 3-stroke lead into Sunday's final round over Matt Kuchar.

I wrote about how Kuchar and Spieth are basically running that Henrik Stenson-Phil Mickelson duel back from last year, but here are nine other thoughts on Round 3 from Birkdale.

1. Kuchar survives pressure at the top: The headliner is (obviously) Spieth, but how about Kuchar's 66 on Saturday? It was the eighth-best round of the day, and it came with all the pressure on him playing in the final round of a major with Spieth. It was one of only three 66s or better from the last 14 golfers that teed off on Saturday. There was little pressure early on, and the scores reflected that, but what Kuchar did (along with Spieth and Austin Connelly) was so impressive.

2. Brooks Koepka has been steady: If not for the greatness from Kuchar and Spieth, Koepka could be looking for the double Open (which would be incredible). As Johnny Miller pointed out on the broadcast, it's been absurd that the same three golfers (Spieth, Kuchar and Koepka) have been atop the leaderboard after all three rounds.

3. Dustin Johnson shot a 64: Anybody? Anybody? D.J.'s 64 barely made waves because it came in the wake of Grace's 62 and right as the leaders were teeing off. What if I'd told you on Wednesday evening that the No. 1 player in the world would shoot a 64 on Saturday to get into the top five, and it would go mostly ignored?

4. How fun is Austin Connelly? I wrote about Connelly skipping college to turn pro a few years ago and got eviscerated because I thought it would be tough for him. Clearly he's gotten pretty good at it. He was so much fun to watch on Saturday. He holed out at No. 2 and was a blast to watch throughout the day (he seems to not even possess any nerves). He sits T3 with Koepka and will go out in the penultimate group. With little to no chance of winning, he'll have himself a hell of a time on Sunday.

5. Rory McIlroy started hot but faded late: It looked for a bit early on like we were going to get a Spieth-McIlroy shootout for the ages as McIlroy birdied three of his first five to get within two of the lead, but he faded pretty hard, and it all culminated with a double bogey at the par-4 10th in which he barely got out of a pot bunker in the fairway. His tournament was probably lost early on Thursday as Andy Johnson pointed out, but it still would have been fun to watch him and D.J. gallop after Spieth.

With Spieth playing the way he is, Rory lost this tournament on Thursday's front 9, not today. — the fried egg (@the_fried_egg) July 22, 2017

6. Rickie Fowler nearly aced a par 4: Fowler got the closest to an ace at the par-4 5th hole, and his reward was a kick-in eagle. Fowler shot 67 on the day to get inside the top 15.

7. Branden Grace's 62 was good, but it wasn't great: A 62 is a 62, but Grace was only seven strokes better than the field average on Saturday. Compare that to Zach Johnson being eight strokes better than the average on Friday (albeit with a worse field), and you get comparable performances.

Stenson's 63 was 9.8 strokes better than field average that day. Thomas' 63 was 9.0 better. Grace's 62 is currently 6.7 better than field. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 22, 2017

8. The Sunday subplot: Spieth has a chance to go all four rounds in the 60s this week, which is absolutely incredible considering the past two winning scores have been 3 over and even par. It sort of feels like we could get ourselves a situation like we had last year in which Kuchar and Spieth are playing an entirely different tournament than everybody else.

No one has ever posted all four rounds in the 60s at Royal Birkdale. Looks like Jordan will have that chance tomorrow. — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) July 22, 2017

Spieth's 54-hole total score of 199 is 1 shot off the Open record (198 by Tom Lehman in 1996) — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 22, 2017

9. Spieth wins it: Look, I watched Sunday at the 2016 Masters. I was there. But this thing is over. His birdie on No. 18 on Saturday sealed it. He'll take shot No. 1 at the career Grand Slam next month at Quail Hollow.