The Open 2017: Chris Wood holes out for eagle on No. 18 at Royal Birkdale
An 18th-hole eagle touches off Wood's second round
Chris Wood made a hole-out eagle on the 18th hole to shoot 2-over 72 on Friday. The eagle was especially important because it got him to 3 over overall and in position to make the cut. The eagle touched off a back nine of 36 after a 36 on the front side as well.
This will be just the third time Wood will play the weekend since he finished T3 in 2009. He also finished as the low amateur in 2008 at Royal Birkdale when he finished T5.
