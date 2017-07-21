The Open 2017: Ian Poulter good for this event and nine thoughts on Round 2

The second day of the 146th Open Championship is in the books, and it was a great one. Rory McIlroy crushed early, Mother Nature fought back and, ultimately, Jordan Spieth galloped as Jordan Spieth is wont to do in major championships. He leads by two going into the weekend over Matt Kuchar.

We might have ourselves a star-studded shootout this weekend, or it might be leg No. 3 for Spieth in the career Grand Slam. Saturday will be telling, but first let's take a look at the round that was on Friday at Royal Birkdale.

1. Ian Poulter is involved, and that's a great thing: Whether you like Poulter or hate him, getting the Englishman into the heat of this tournament is awesome for fans. If you hate him, it gives you a villain. If you love him, it gives you something to root for this weekend. And either way, you have to appreciate him hitting absurd shots like this one a full decade after finishing second to Padraig Harrington at the 2008 Open at Birkdale.

2. Dustin Johnson makes the weekend: I saw this stat about D.J. going a full year between playing major championship weekends, and I was astounded. But following his win at the 2016 U.S. Open and weekend at Royal Troon a month later, he missed the cut at the 2016 PGA Championship, withdrew from the Masters and missed the cut at Erin Hills.

Still hard to believe that Dustin will be playing the weekend at a major for the first time since last year at Troon. — Doug Ferguson (@dougferguson405) July 21, 2017

At 3 over, he probably has no shot to win this thing, but it's going to be fun to watch him try and overpower this course on Saturday and Sunday to claw his way back in this tournament.

When Rory has the round you wanted to have, and you have a front row seat to it. pic.twitter.com/vaG06cSGAJ — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 21, 2017

3. Who's going to win this weekend? If recent history holds, only Spieth and Matt Kuchar have a chance to win. I think this statistic will hold because I think Spieth will win, but one of those in which it wasn't true was the 2016 Masters, which Spieth blew to Danny Willett late.

Good morning from #TheOpen. 13 of the last 15 major champions were either 1st or 2nd after 36 holes. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 21, 2017

4. Good/bad draw and harder day: If you played Thursday morning and Friday afternoon, the average score was 146. If you played Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, the average score was 145.5. So there was no easy or draw this year. The weather felt like it was going to be a lot worse on Friday afternoon, but the heavy wind on Friday morning actually meant that it was the tougher side of the draw in Round 2.

5. Zach Johnson shot the round of the week: Johnson's 66 in Round 2 was eight strokes better than the field average of 74. Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar were all seven strokes better than the field average of 72 on Thursday.

6. Phil Mickelson misses the weekend: After finishing in the top two in two of the last four Opens, Mickelson bows out early after shooting 73-77. It's his first missed cut of the 2016-17 season, but Mickelson didn't seem dismayed by it.

"Unfortunately it's the first cut I've missed this year and I missed it with flair," said Mickelson who didn't make a birdie on Thursday and shot a 40 on the back nine Friday with two birdies. "I was surprised because ... I thought Thursday I was prepared. I felt like I was ready. I thought I had a good game plan. I thought my game was sharp. But obviously it wasn't."

7. Amateur Alfie Plant makes the weekend: The young Englishman (his father was a cobbler!) is the only am to make it to Saturday and Sunday. He was overjoyed and had friends and family chanting his name as he came down No. 18. "You dream about these days, and it's definitely better than the dream," Plant told Steve Sands of Golf Channel. What a story.

Horticultural trio of low amateurs at Birkdale at the last three Opens:



1998: Rose 🌹

2008: Wood 🌳

2017: Plant 🌿 — Jamie Kennedy (@jamierkennedy) July 21, 2017

8. Rory McIlroy was immense early: I wrote about it at the start of the day, but McIlroy juiced the golf world in the wee hours of Friday morning with one of his classic heaters, and then he rode it home by playing grinding golf.

"That stretch, 10, 11, 12, just to keep the momentum going and keep the round going, they were all huge," said McIlroy, who made some massive par saves to start the second nine. "I don't think any one was more important than the other, but all three together were massive."

It was not an historically great round, but it was pretty damn good. And now McIlroy has just -- golfers in front of him for the final 36. I would not want to be one of them.

9. The last two Birkdale winners were three back at the halfway point: In 2008, Padraig Harrington was three back of leader K.J. Choi. In 1998, Mark O'Meara was three back of Brian Watts. The golfers currently three back of Spieth include Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter.