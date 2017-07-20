The Open: Americans taking advantage of easy day among nine Round 1 thoughts

The first round of the 146th Open Championship is complete, and Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka share a lead at 5 under with fellow American Matt Kuchar. A lot happened over the course of 14 hours, and we're here to take you through some of the highlights.

I was fascinated by the course given that the Open was last here a full decade ago, well before I started covering this sport. This track didn't turn out to be as penal as I thought it was going to be, at least in Round 1. In 2008, only three golfers broke par in the first round. On Thursday, 39 did it.

But rumor has it the heavens are going to open over the next few days. There's still time. Nine thoughts on Round 1. Let's go.

1. How did we not see Koepka coming? Maybe it's because he hasn't played since the U.S. Open, but it seems silly in retrospect to not have been higher on Koepka this week. Sure, he's trying to pull off the impossible (both Opens in the same year), but he played the European Tour for a long time before coming back to the homeland in the United States, and he played it quite well. Koepka was magnificent on Thursday and only took an astounding 21 putts to get around in 65 strokes at Royal Birkdale. He won't be the favorite going into Friday's second round, but, gulp, maybe he should be.

Koepka will try to join those who've won the U.S. and British Opens in the same year: Jones (twice), Sarazen, Hogan, Trevino, Watson, Tiger. — Dan Jenkins (@danjenkinsgd) July 17, 2017

2. How much fun would Matt Kuchar be as champ? Kuchar looked like he wanted to take destiny out to a late lunch on Thursday after shooting a 29 on the front, but he faded on the back as he played it in just even par. Still, I'm here for a Kuchar win and the inevitable guzzling of Sunny D from the Claret Jug on Sunday evening off the coast of England. He has a history, too. He narrowly lost the Scottish Open a few years ago to Rickie Fowler, and he hasn't missed an Open cut since 2011. I'm not sure he'll ever replicate that near-record 29 on the front from Thursday, but he's capable of playing steady the rest of the week and just trying to hold on at the end.

Matt Kuchar: 65; lowest career round in any major. Kuchar is 39 - average age of last 6 #TheOpen champs is 38.5. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 20, 2017

3. Who struggled? Phil Mickelson (73), Tommy Fleetwood (76), Louis Oosthuizen (78), Sergio Garcia (73) and Patrick Reed (73) all did not have their best stuff today, and it was a day that was extremely easy by both Open and Birkdale standards. I was most surprised probably by Garcia (5 over thru 16) and Mickelson (no birdies on the day). Both of them have been outstanding in recent Opens. Garcia has finished in the top 10 in three straight, and Mickelson has top twos in two of his last four. There is time for them to get it together and make a cut, but Friday will be tough to move in the right direction.

4. Jordan Spieth is cruising: I wrote about Spieth earlier, but his round feels like it was about six days ago now. I still can't get over how good he was on his second shots -- even without perfect lies. It makes sense given that he's been the best in the world in approach shots this year, but it's still outrageously impressive to see at this level and on this stage.

"My ball-striking has been better in any years that I've ever played golf," said Spieth after his 65 to share the lead. "It's been about capitalizing, which is frustrating, considering I'm used to seeing the ball go in. And then I'm hitting it in tighter but it hasn't been going in. But then we won [at the Travelers Championship] three weeks ago, and then I had some rest. So I feel rested and confident, which is a good feeling. It's tough to have that feeling this late in the season. I thought that was an important break for me."

This will be the 11th time Jordan Spieth has led/co-led after a major round since 2015 began, most of any player in that span. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 20, 2017

5. The good draw: There is always so much chatter at Opens about which side of the draw is the good one. It would appear at the moment (depending on what happens tomorrow) that afternoon-morning is the one you want to be on. The morning wave caught a nasty patch of weather early, and the course played about a shot and a half easier in the afternoon.

6. Hitting fairways was not paramount: We came into this week thinking hitting every fairway would be vital. But of the top five golfers on the leaderboard, two were under 50 percent in fairways hit (Spieth and Kuchar) and one other (Charl Schwartzel) only hit 57 percent. What mattered more than being on the short stuff was not missing them by too much altogether. There were good lies to be had just a few paces off the flat fairways of Birkdale, and Spieth and Co. used that to their advantage.

7. Links golf rocks: I love this tournament. I love these courses. I love Open Championship golf. These two shots right here are Exhibits A and B of why. Koepka found himself short of the green on No. 17, a par-5, and holed out for eagle. And Jon Rahm ran a shot all the way around the bunker on No. 17 for an eventual birdie. So good. So much fun. Such great viewing.

Great work! @bkoepka holes a bunker shot to move in to a share of the lead. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/cv8UGVpRFD — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2017

Get out of jail free card?@JonRahmpga escapes the bunkers on 17 🏃🏻 pic.twitter.com/AeqWsucgs4 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 20, 2017

8. Back nine was the gettable side: According to the good folks at Data Golf, the back nine played much easier than the front on Thursday. The front played to an average of about 1.4 over, while the back was only about .6 over. That makes what Kuchar did (29 on the front and 36 on the back) even more astounding. The course average overall was almost right at 2 over, and the two easiest holes were the par 5s down the stretch (which means Sunday afternoon could be fun as hell).

9. Rory McIlroy hit that grind pretty hard: After going out in 39 (on a par 34), McIlroy came home in 32 and sits just six strokes back of the leaders. He said he didn't find the middle of the club face for the first six holes, and it showed as he played them in five over. After a bit of encouragement from his caddie J.P. Fitzgerald, though, McIlroy pulled off what could be reminiscent of what he did at the Deutsche Bank Championship last year when he started the first three holes in four over and went on to win.