The Open Championship 2026 odds, picks, predictions: Proven golf expert avoiding DeChambeau at Royal Birkdale

Scottie Scheffler looks to go back-to-back at The Open Championship when he competes in the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, July 16-19. Scheffler won last year's event by four strokes over Harris English. Scheffler, who missed the cut at the Scottish Open last week, is looking to win consecutive The Open Championship titles since Padraig Harrington of Ireland did it in 2007 and 2008.
The last American to do so was Tiger Woods in 2005 and 2006. He enters Round 1 on July 16 as the +700 favorite (risk $100 to win $700) in the latest 2026 Open Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Rory McIlroy (+850). Other top British Open contenders include Matt Fitzpatrick (+1500), Tommy Fleetwood (+1800) and Jon Rahm (+2200). Before making any 2026 The Open Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 The Open Championship predictions from golf expert David Bearman.
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Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. He started the year by chasing 28 placement golf betting picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage and Cam Young at the Cadillac Championship, and is up more than 18 units in 2026.
Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 The Open Championship field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 The Open Championship expert picks
One of Bearman's 2026 The Open Championship predictions: He is fading two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, suggesting that he could miss the cut if his poor form continues. DeChambeau opened as low as +2800 at some books, but is now at +5000 on FanDuel. DeChambeau has nine wins on the PGA Tour and 16 wins as a professional. He has five LIV Golf League wins, including a playoff victory at the LIV Golf South Africa tournament this past March, but Bearman doesn't like his outlook at Royal Birkdale this year.
"He was downright awful at the last two majors, losing 2 shots on approach at the U.S. Open and 2.16 strokes to the field around the greens at the PGA Championship in May," Bearman told SportsLine. "A repeat of that, and his flight back to the States will depart Saturday morning. He has not played since the U.S. Open, and while making YouTube videos is fun and all, you have to ask yourself where his head is right now with the LIV future in question." See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 Open Championship picks
Bearman has revealed his best bets, including a surprising longshot who is priced at around 100-1 who is an elite putter and "plays well in these conditions." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Open Championship, and which gigantic longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 The Open Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 Open Championship, all from the expert who is up over 18 units in 2026.
2026 Open Championship odds, field
See 2026 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +700
Rory McIlroy +850
Matt Fitzpatrick +1500
Tommy Fleetwood +1800
Jon Rahm +2200
Xander Schauffele +2500
Wyndham Clark +3000
Chris Gotterup +3000
Collin Morikawa +3000
Cameron Young +3000
Justin Rose +3000
Ludvig Åberg +3300
Robert MacIntyre +3300
Tyrrell Hatton +3500
Viktor Hovland +4000
Russell Henley +4500
Sam Burns +4500
Bryson DeChambeau +5000
Tom Kim +5000
Patrick Reed +5500
Shane Lowry +6000
Brooks Koepka +6000
Joaquin Niemann +6000
Justin Thomas +6000
Si Woo Kim +6000
Aaron Rai +6500
Min Woo Lee +6500
Alex Fitzpatrick +6500
Jordan Spieth +6500
Patrick Cantlay +7000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Nicolai Højgaard +10000
Harris English +10000
Kurt Kitayama +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
JJ Spaun +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Ben Griffin +10000
Hideki Matsuyama +10000
Michael Thorbjornsen +10000
David Puig +12500
Sepp Straka +12500
Marco Penge +12500
Eugenio Chacarra +12500
Alex Noren +12500
Jason Day +12500
Victor Perez +12500
Jacob Bridgeman +15000
Bud Cauley +15000
Jake Knapp +15000
Jordan Smith +15000
Rasmus Højgaard +15000
Max Homa +15000
Ryan Gerard +15000
Ryan Fox +15000
Angel Ayora +15000
Johnny Keefer +15000
Sungjae Im +17500
Alex Smalley +17500
Jayden Schaper +17500
Haotong Li +17500
Sahith Theegala +17500
Tom McKibbin +17500
Matt Wallace +17500
Keegan Bradley +17500
Harry Hall +17500
Keith Mitchell +17500
Gary Woodland +17500
Ryo Hisatsune +17500
Eric Cole +17500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +17500
J.T. Poston +17500
Andrew Novak +22500
Lucas Herbert +22500
Thomas Detry +22500
Daniel Berger +22500
Casey Jarvis +22500
Max Greyserman +22500
Michael Brennan +22500
Louis Oosthuizen +25000
Pierceson Coody +25000
Billy Horschel +25000
Jackson Suber +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Matthew Jordan +25000
Matt McCarty +25000
John Parry +35000
Hennie du Plessis +35000
Jesper Svensson +35000
Daniel Hillier +35000
Sam Stevens +35000
Scott Vincent +35000
Keita Nakajima +35000
Nick Taylor +35000
Daniel Brown +35000
Bernd Wiesberger +35000
Michael Hollick +35000
Peter Uihlein +50000
Sami Valimaki +50000
Laurie Canter +50000
Nico Echavarria +50000
Francesco Laporta +50000
Kota Kaneko +75000
Matthew Southgate +75000
Joakim Lagergren +75000
Shaun Norris +75000
Frederic Lacroix +75000
Sam Bairstow +75000
Padraig Harrington +75000
Kazuma Kobori +75000
Andy Sullivan +75000
Francesco Molinari +75000
Adrien Saddier +75000
Antoine Rozner +75000
Caleb Surratt +75000
Jose Luis Ballester +75000
Alejandro De Castro Piera +100000
Nevill Ruiter +100000
Baard Bjoernevik Skogen +100000
Travis Smyth +100000
Dan Bradbury +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
MJ Daffue +100000
Marcus Plunkett +100000
Cameron John +100000
Tiger Christensen +100000
Ryutaro Nagano +100000
Jeong Woo Ham +100000
Lev Grinberg +100000
Martin Couvra +100000
Jack Buchanan +100000
Stuart Grehan +100000
Matthew Baldwin +100000
Kazuki Higa +100000
Darren Clarke +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
David Duval +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Ren Yonezawa +100000
Jiho Yang +100000
James Nicholas +100000
David Howard +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Henrik Stenson +100000
Tim Wiedemeyer +100000
Stewart Cink +100000
Jack McDonald +100000
Alistair Docherty +100000
Austen Truslow +100000
Tom Sloman +100000