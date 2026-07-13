The Open Championship 2026 odds, picks, predictions: Proven golf expert avoiding DeChambeau at Royal Birkdale

Scottie Scheffler looks to go back-to-back at The Open Championship when he competes in the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, July 16-19. Scheffler won last year's event by four strokes over Harris English. Scheffler, who missed the cut at the Scottish Open last week, is looking to win consecutive The Open Championship titles since Padraig Harrington of Ireland did it in 2007 and 2008.
The last American to do so was Tiger Woods in 2005 and 2006. He enters Round 1 on July 16 as the +700 favorite (risk $100 to win $700) in the latest 2026 Open Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Rory McIlroy (+850). Other top British Open contenders include English golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood, both at +1500, and Jon Rahm (+2200). Before making any 2026 The Open Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 The Open Championship predictions from golf expert David Bearman.
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Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. He started the year by chasing 28 placement golf betting picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage and Cam Young at the Cadillac Championship, and is up more than 18 units in 2026.
Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 The Open Championship field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 The Open Championship expert picks
One of Bearman's 2026 The Open Championship predictions: He is fading two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, suggesting that he could miss the cut if his poor form continues. DeChambeau opened as low as +2800 at some books, but is now at +6000 on FanDuel. DeChambeau has nine wins on the PGA Tour and 16 wins as a professional. He has five LIV Golf League wins, including a playoff victory at the LIV Golf South Africa tournament this past March, but Bearman doesn't like his outlook at Royal Birkdale this year.
"He was downright awful at the last two majors, losing 2 shots on approach at the U.S. Open and 2.16 strokes to the field around the greens at the PGA Championship in May," Bearman told SportsLine. "A repeat of that, and his flight back to the States will depart Saturday morning. He has not played since the U.S. Open, and while making YouTube videos is fun and all, you have to ask yourself where his head is right now with the LIV future in question." See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.
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How to make 2026 Open Championship picks
Bearman has revealed his best bets, including a surprising longshot who is priced at around 100-1 who is an elite putter and "plays well in these conditions." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Open Championship, and which gigantic longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 The Open Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 Open Championship, all from the expert who is up over 18 units in 2026.
2026 Open Championship odds, field
See 2026 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.
Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +700
Rory McIlroy +850
Tommy Fleetwood +1500
Matt Fitzpatrick +1500
Jon Rahm +2200
Xander Schauffele +2700
Wyndham Clark +3000
Chris Gotterup +3000
Collin Morikawa +3000
Viktor Hovland +3000
Cameron Young +3300
Ludvig Åberg +3300
Justin Rose +3300
Robert MacIntyre +3300
Tyrrell Hatton +3500
Si Woo Kim +4000
Shane Lowry +4500
Russell Henley +4500
Patrick Reed +4500
Tom Kim +4500
Min Woo Lee +5000
Justin Thomas +5000
Sam Burns +5000
Patrick Cantlay +5500
Bryson DeChambeau +6000
Aaron Rai +6500
Alex Fitzpatrick +7000
Joaquin Niemann +7000
JJ Spaun +7000
Brooks Koepka +8000
Jordan Spieth +8000
Harris English +8000
Ben Griffin +8000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Brian Harman +10000
Corey Conners +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Nicolai Højgaard +10000
Kurt Kitayama +10000
Ryan Gerard +10000
Keegan Bradley +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Alex Noren +10000
Hideki Matsuyama +10000
Matt Wallace +12500
Akshay Bhatia +12500
Victor Perez +12500
Sepp Straka +15000
Bud Cauley +15000
Eugenio Chacarra +15000
Cameron Smith +15000
Nick Taylor +15000
Jason Day +15000
J.T. Poston +15000
David Puig +17500
Jacob Bridgeman +17500
Alex Smalley +17500
Jake Knapp +17500
Marco Penge +17500
Jordan Smith +17500
Tom McKibbin +17500
Max Homa +17500
Ryan Fox +17500
Michael Kim +17500
Casey Jarvis +17500
Max Greyserman +17500
Angel Ayora +17500
Harry Hall +17500
Keith Mitchell +17500
Gary Woodland +17500
Johnny Keefer +17500
Michael Thorbjornsen +17500
Sungjae Im +22500
John Parry +22500
Haotong Li +22500
Sahith Theegala +22500
Rasmus Højgaard +22500
Andrew Novak +22500
Ryo Hisatsune +22500
Eric Cole +22500
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +22500
Aldrich Potgieter +22500
Sami Valimaki +25000
Jayden Schaper +25000
Daniel Hillier +25000
Lucas Herbert +25000
Thomas Detry +25000
Michael Brennan +25000
Matt McCarty +25000
Pierceson Coody +35000
Billy Horschel +35000
Sam Stevens +35000
Jackson Suber +35000
Laurie Canter +35000
Daniel Berger +35000
Bernd Wiesberger +35000
Nico Echavarria +35000
Matthew Jordan +35000
Stewart Cink +35000
Hennie du Plessis +50000
Jesper Svensson +50000
Scott Vincent +50000
Keita Nakajima +50000
Daniel Brown +50000
Andy Sullivan +50000
Francesco Molinari +50000
Jose Luis Ballester +50000
Shaun Norris +75000
Kazuma Kobori +75000
Adrien Saddier +75000
Francesco Laporta +75000
Antoine Rozner +75000
Joe Dean +75000
Peter Uihlein +100000
Alejandro De Castro Piera +100000
Kota Kaneko +100000
Nevill Ruiter +100000
Matthew Southgate +100000
Baard Bjoernevik Skogen +100000
Travis Smyth +100000
Dan Bradbury +100000
Naoyuki Kataoka +100000
MJ Daffue +100000
Marcus Plunkett +100000
Cameron John +100000
Tiger Christensen +100000
Ryutaro Nagano +100000
Jeong Woo Ham +100000
Lev Grinberg +100000
Martin Couvra +100000
Jack Buchanan +100000
Joakim Lagergren +100000
Frederic Lacroix +100000
Stuart Grehan +100000
Matthew Baldwin +100000
Kazuki Higa +100000
Sam Bairstow +100000
Darren Clarke +100000
Fifa Laopakdee +100000
David Duval +100000
Padraig Harrington +100000
Mason Howell +100000
Ren Yonezawa +100000
Jiho Yang +100000
James Nicholas +100000
Michael Hollick +100000
David Howard +100000
Mateo Pulcini +100000
Henrik Stenson +100000
Tim Wiedemeyer +100000
Jack McDonald +100000
Caleb Surratt +100000
Alistair Docherty +100000
Austen Truslow +100000
Tom Sloman +100000