The Open Championship 2026 odds, picks, predictions: Proven golf expert avoiding DeChambeau at Royal Birkdale

Scottie Scheffler looks to go back-to-back at The Open Championship when he competes in the 2026 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, July 16-19. Scheffler won last year's event by four strokes over Harris English. Scheffler, who missed the cut at the Scottish Open last week, is looking to win consecutive The Open Championship titles since Padraig Harrington of Ireland did it in 2007 and 2008.

Scheffler is the +750 favorite (risk $100 to win $750) in the latest 2026 Open Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by Rory McIlroy (+950). Other top contenders to win The Open include English golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood, both at +1500, Jon Rahm (+2000) and Xander Schauffele (+2500). Before making any 2026 Open Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 British Open predictions from golf expert David Bearman.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Bearman joins SportsLine after serving as ESPN's golf researcher from 2008-11 and as the Deputy Editor of ESPN Chalk from 2019-23, where he authored the weekly golf betting column for that site. He started the year by chasing 28 placement golf betting picks (top 5/10/20) in the first 11 tournaments and hit Cam Young outright at The Players Championship. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick at the RBC Heritage and Cam Young at the Cadillac Championship, and is up more than 18 units in 2026.

Now, Bearman has focused on the 2026 Open Championship field and locked in his predictions, sleepers and golfers to avoid. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 Open Championship expert picks

One of Bearman's 2026 Open Championship predictions: He is fading two-time U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, suggesting that he could miss the cut if his poor form continues. DeChambeau opened as low as +2800 at some books, and is now at +6500 on FanDuel. DeChambeau has nine wins on the PGA Tour and 16 wins as a professional.

He has five LIV Golf League wins, including a playoff victory at the LIV Golf South Africa tournament this past March, but Bearman doesn't like his outlook at Royal Birkdale this year.

"He was downright awful at the last two majors, losing 2 shots on approach at the U.S. Open and 2.16 strokes to the field around the greens at the PGA Championship in May," Bearman told SportsLine. "A repeat of that, and his flight back to the States will depart Saturday morning. He has not played since the U.S. Open, and while making YouTube videos is fun and all, you have to ask yourself where his head is right now with the LIV future in question." See who Bearman is backing at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make 2026 Open Championship picks

Bearman has revealed his best bets, including a surprising longshot who is priced at around 100-1 who is an elite putter and "plays well in these conditions." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Open Championship, and which gigantic longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 The Open Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see David Bearman's top picks for the 2026 Open Championship, all from the expert who is up over 18 units in 2026.

2026 Open Championship odds, field

See 2026 Open Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +750

Rory McIlroy +950

Tommy Fleetwood +1500

Matt Fitzpatrick +1500

Jon Rahm +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Robert MacIntyre +2700

Viktor Hovland +3000

Chris Gotterup +3300

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Ludvig Åberg +3300

Justin Rose +3300

Wyndham Clark +3500

Collin Morikawa +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Si Woo Kim +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Russell Henley +4500

Justin Thomas +4500

Tom Kim +4500

Sam Burns +4500

Patrick Reed +5000

Min Woo Lee +5500

Joaquin Niemann +5500

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Aaron Rai +6000

Alex Fitzpatrick +6000

JJ Spaun +6500

Bryson DeChambeau +6500

Brooks Koepka +7000

Hideki Matsuyama +7000

Harris English +8000

Ben Griffin +8000

Rickie Fowler +10000

Maverick McNealy +10000

Brian Harman +10000

Jordan Spieth +10000

Adam Scott +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Kurt Kitayama +10000

Ryan Gerard +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Alex Noren +10000

Corey Conners +12500

Tom McKibbin +12500

Eugenio Chacarra +12500

Matt Wallace +12500

Cameron Smith +12500

Victor Perez +12500

Alex Smalley +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Jordan Smith +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

J.T. Poston +15000

Sepp Straka +17500

Jacob Bridgeman +17500

Jake Knapp +17500

Sahith Theegala +17500

Marco Penge +17500

Max Homa +17500

Andrew Novak +17500

Thomas Detry +17500

Michael Kim +17500

Casey Jarvis +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Harry Hall +17500

Keith Mitchell +17500

Jason Day +17500

Gary Woodland +17500

Eric Cole +17500

Johnny Keefer +17500

Michael Thorbjornsen +17500

David Puig +22500

Sungjae Im +22500

John Parry +22500

Pierceson Coody +22500

Haotong Li +22500

Rasmus Højgaard +22500

Sam Stevens +22500

Laurie Canter +22500

Max Greyserman +22500

Angel Ayora +22500

Ryo Hisatsune +22500

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +22500

Aldrich Potgieter +22500

Sami Valimaki +25000

Jayden Schaper +25000

Lucas Herbert +25000

Michael Brennan +25000

Nico Echavarria +25000

Matthew Jordan +25000

Matt Mccarty +25000

Stewart Cink +25000

Hennie du Plessis +35000

Daniel Hillier +35000

Billy Horschel +35000

Jackson Suber +35000

Scott Vincent +35000

Daniel Berger +35000

Daniel Brown +35000

Bernd Wiesberger +35000

Jesper Svensson +50000

Shaun Norris +50000

Keita Nakajima +50000

Andy Sullivan +50000

Francesco Molinari +50000

Padraig Harrington +75000

Kazuma Kobori +75000

Adrien Saddier +75000

Francesco Laporta +75000

Antoine Rozner +75000

Jose Luis Ballester +75000

Joe Dean +75000

Peter Uihlein +100000

Alejandro De Castro Piera +100000

Kota Kaneko +100000

Nevill Ruiter +100000

Matthew Southgate +100000

Baard Bjoernevik Skogen +100000

Travis Smyth +100000

Dan Bradbury +100000

Naoyuki Kataoka +100000

MJ Daffue +100000

Marcus Plunkett +100000

Cameron John +100000

Tiger Christensen +100000

Ryutaro Nagano +100000

Jeong Woo Ham +100000

Lev Grinberg +100000

Martin Couvra +100000

Jack Buchanan +100000

Joakim Lagergren +100000

Frederic Lacroix +100000

Stuart Grehan +100000

Matthew Baldwin +100000

Kazuki Higa +100000

Sam Bairstow +100000

Darren Clarke +100000

Fifa Laopakdee +100000

David Duval +100000

Mason Howell +100000

Ren Yonezawa +100000

Jiho Yang +100000

James Nicholas +100000

Michael Hollick +100000

David Howard +100000

Mateo Pulcini +100000

Henrik Stenson +100000

Tim Wiedemeyer +100000

Jack McDonald +100000

Caleb Surratt +100000

Alistair Docherty +100000

Austen Truslow +100000

Tom Sloman +100000