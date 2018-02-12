The Open Championship to return to St. Andrews for 150th anniversary in 2021

The Open Championship will be returning to St. Andrews in 2021, celebrating its 150th edition at the Old Course. The R&A made the news official on Monday, solidifying what will be the 30th Open Championship hosted at St. Andrews.

The Open was last played at St. Andrews in 2015 when Zach Johnson bested Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen in a four-hole play-off to capture his second major championship.

"The Open holds a very special place in the hearts of golf and sports fans around the world. The Championship enjoys a historic and celebrated relationship with the Old Course in St Andrews and we are excited to be marking the occasion of the 150th Championship at the home of golf in 2021," Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A said in an official release.

"St Andrews has produced a revered group of outstanding Champion Golfers since The Open was first played on the Old Course in 1873. Once again we look forward to seeing the greatest players take on the challenge of the world's most iconic links course in their pursuit of the Claret Jug."

In addition to Johnson, previous winners of The Open at St. Andrews include Oosthuizen (2010), Tiger Woods (2000, 2005), John Daly (1995), Nick Faldo (1990), Seve Ballesteros (1984) and Jack Nicklaus (1970, 1978).