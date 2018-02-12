The Open Championship to return to St. Andrews for 150th anniversary in 2021
This will be the 30th Open at St. Andrews, a regular stop since 1873
The Open Championship will be returning to St. Andrews in 2021, celebrating its 150th edition at the Old Course. The R&A made the news official on Monday, solidifying what will be the 30th Open Championship hosted at St. Andrews.
The Open was last played at St. Andrews in 2015 when Zach Johnson bested Marc Leishman and Louis Oosthuizen in a four-hole play-off to capture his second major championship.
"The Open holds a very special place in the hearts of golf and sports fans around the world. The Championship enjoys a historic and celebrated relationship with the Old Course in St Andrews and we are excited to be marking the occasion of the 150th Championship at the home of golf in 2021," Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A said in an official release.
"St Andrews has produced a revered group of outstanding Champion Golfers since The Open was first played on the Old Course in 1873. Once again we look forward to seeing the greatest players take on the challenge of the world's most iconic links course in their pursuit of the Claret Jug."
In addition to Johnson, previous winners of The Open at St. Andrews include Oosthuizen (2010), Tiger Woods (2000, 2005), John Daly (1995), Nick Faldo (1990), Seve Ballesteros (1984) and Jack Nicklaus (1970, 1978).
-
Potter upends DJ at Pebble Beach
The No. 1 player in the world got thumped on Sunday by the No. 246 player in the world at Pebble...
-
Johnson the favorite going to Sunday
D.J. doesn't lead outright, but he's definitely the man to beat on Sunday at 14 under
-
Golfer shoots 56 over at Web.com event
This two-day score in Colombia was not pretty, and it raises some questions about pro fiel...
-
Faldo makes ace at Nantz's house
The ultimate Pebble Beach party resulted in an all-timer from the 6-time major winner
-
DJ, Hossler tied at Pebble Beach
Johnson shot a 64 on Friday to soar to the top of the pack along with Hossler
-
McIlroy, Johnson in the mix at Pebble
They aren't leading, but a couple of stars are showing out on the coast of California this...
Add a Comment