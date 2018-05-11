The Players Championship 2018: Live stream, TV schedule, channel, watch online, golf times
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Players Championship live this week
The Players Championship this week features arguably the most loaded field in golf this season. And the fact that it comes in the long stretch between the Masters and U.S. Open is certainly perfect timing for golfers and fans alike. The PGA Tour has spliced together some truly elite groups over the first two rounds of the event, and we get to see one of the more intriguing (and recognizable) courses these golfers play all year.
While the festivities are often a bit overwrought, the golf is not. We have gotten top-shelf champ after top-shelf champ over the past decade, including Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods and Jason Day, and there's no reason to think this year will be any different. Even Phil Mickelson has taken home a Players title in the last 11 years.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7:10 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
17th hole: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 1-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: TBA
Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
17th hole: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
