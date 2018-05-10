The Players Championship 2018: Live stream, TV schedule, watch online, channel, golf times

The biggest event between the 2018 Masters and U.S. Open is upon us this week at TPC Sawgrass with The Players Championship. The PGA Tour has spliced together some truly elite groups, and we get to see one of the more intriguing (and recognizable) courses these golfers play all year.

While the festivities are often a bit overwrought, the golf is not. We have gotten top-shelf champ after top-shelf champ over the past decade, including Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods and Jason Day, and there's no reason to think this year will be any different.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7:10 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

17th hole: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: TBA

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

17th hole: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio