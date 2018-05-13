The Players Championship 2018: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, golf times
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Players Championship live this week
While The Players Championship this week featured arguably the most loaded field in golf this season, not all of the big names made the cut, though there are plenty in contention on Sunday. The fact that such a tremendous event comes in the long stretch between the Masters and U.S. Open is certainly perfect timing for golfers and fans alike.
While the festivities are often a bit overwrought, the golf is not att TPC Sawgrass. We have gotten top-shelf champ after top-shelf champ over the past decade -- including Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods and Jason Day -- and there's no reason to think this year will be any different. Even Phil Mickelson has taken home a Players title in the last 11 years.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7:10 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
17th hole: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 1-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8:10 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
17th hole: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on NBC
Live stream online: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
The Players live leaderboard: Round 4
Live scores, analysis and highlights from Round 4 of the 2018 Players Championship at TPC...
-
Koepka ties TPC Sawgrass record with 63
Sunday's round from the reigning U.S. Open champion was historic
-
Tiger Woods, Round 4 Players tee times
Big Cat goes with Jordan Spieth as they try and chase down Webb Simpson on Sunday
-
Woods shoots 65 in Round 3 at Players
Woods was feeling it early at TPC Sawgrass on Saturday as he made a run toward the top
-
2018 Players Championship purse, payouts
How much money will Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day take home on Sunday?
-
Simpson ties TPC 54-hole scoring record
It will take a historic effort and collapse for Simpson to fall at TPC Sawgrass