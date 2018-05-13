The Players Championship 2018: Live stream, watch online, TV schedule, channel, golf times

While The Players Championship this week featured arguably the most loaded field in golf this season, not all of the big names made the cut, though there are plenty in contention on Sunday. The fact that such a tremendous event comes in the long stretch between the Masters and U.S. Open is certainly perfect timing for golfers and fans alike.

While the festivities are often a bit overwrought, the golf is not att TPC Sawgrass. We have gotten top-shelf champ after top-shelf champ over the past decade -- including Rickie Fowler, Tiger Woods and Jason Day -- and there's no reason to think this year will be any different. Even Phil Mickelson has taken home a Players title in the last 11 years.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7:10 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

17th hole: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8:10 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

17th hole: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on NBC

Live stream online: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio