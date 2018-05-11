The Players Championship 2018 leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live TPC coverage Friday

Though an unofficial "fifth major," The Players Championship is nevertheless a fantastic event on the golf calendar each year and a showcase for the PGA Tour. Though the top of the leaderboard is not quite stacked entering Round 2 at TPC Sawgrass, the top 50 golfers in the world are all in action and looking to make the cut ahead of the weekend.

The superstar featured group of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler disappointed at the onset of the event with none breaking par in Round 1. Mickelson will have difficulty making the cut, while Woods is in position to do so and Fowler is on the edge. (Check out the other top-notch groups and their Friday tee times here.) Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar stand out from a group of six atop the leaderboard, and big names like Justin Rose, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia (among many others) are all within striking distance.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with a live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from all of the action at TPC Sawgrass. Stick with us throughout the day. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.