The Players Championship 2018 leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live TPC coverage Saturday

Webb Simpson had himself a day on Friday with a course-record 63 that clearly vaulted him into the lead at the 2018 Players Championship. Whether that five-stroke advantage will be enough to sustain him through the weekend remains to be seen, but Simpson's tremendous effort over the first two days (15 under has him atop the leaderboard entering the weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

Jason Day, Matt Kuchar, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott are among those in pursuit, but all sit eight strokes off the lead entering Moving Day. Tiger Woods barely made the cut and will be going off early looking to find some of the success he had early in his return this season but has struggled to rekindle over his last few tournaments.

