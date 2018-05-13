The Players Championship 2018 leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live TPC coverage Sunday

Webb Simpson will try and close out a massive seven-stroke lead after 54 holes at the 2018 Players Championship with what would be his first victory in five years. He has the tournament scoring record of 24 under within reach, and if the first three days are any indication, he has a pretty good chance of remaining atop the leaderboard and reaching it.

The only golfers within striking distance are Danny Lee (-12) and Dustin Johnson (-10), but they'll both need something disastrous from Simpson on Sunday to find themselves in the mix. As a nice appetizer before the main course, though, we get a Tiger Woods-Jordan Spieth pairing that combined to shoot 14 under on Saturday. (Check out tee times for the top groups here.) One of the might have to do that by himself to have a chance for the win in Round 4 at TPC Sawgrass.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday with live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from all of the action at TPC Sawgrass. Stick with us throughout the day. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.