The Players Championship 2018 leaderboard: Tiger Woods score, live TPC coverage Thursday
Live scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the 2018 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass
Though it may be considered the unofficial "fifth major," The Players Championship is nevertheless highlighted on any golf fan's calendar each year as one of the PGA Tour's top events. This year, The Players boasts one of the best fields in golf history with the top 50 players in the world set to tee off Thursday at TPC Sawgrass, which should make for an incredible leaderboard throughout the weekend.
Truly catering to fans in attendance and at home, The Players has scheduled some tremendous groups for the opening rounds, including one featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler. (Check out the other top-notch groups and their Thursday tee times here.) Each of those three has won the event once over the last 11 years with Fowler taking the title in a playoff back in 2015. Woods has not won since 2013, while Mickelson has been winless at TPC Sawgrass since 2007.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Thursday updating this story with a live scores, updates, analysis and highlights from all of the action at TPC Sawgrass. Stick with us throughout the day. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
