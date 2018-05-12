The Players Championship 2018 tee times: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth in epic Sunday pair
Big Cat goes with Jordan Spieth as they try and chase down Webb Simpson on Sunday
Webb Simpson is no longer threatening to run away with the 2018 Players Championship. He has already done so. Simpson leads by seven going into the final round on Sunday, which is the largest 54-hole lead in tournament history and one of the biggest in recent PGA Tour history.
Simpson has gained a ridiculous 18 strokes (or six per round) on the rest of the field (five is normally plenty to win pretty much every event) and will look to close out the second-biggest victory of his career. Dustin Johnson (-10) and Danny Lee (-12) will be his closest chasers, but nobody realistically expects him to be caught.
Simpson will definitely be the main event on Sunday, of course, but the opening acts are pretty tasty, too. After they shot dueling 65s on Saturday, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth will be paired together late in the afternoon as they try and pull off a miracle finish.
CBS Sports will have live updates throughout Woods' entire round on Sunday. In the meantime, here's a look at the tee times of major pairs ahead of Sunday's third round. For a full list of Players Championship tee times, click here.
All times Eastern
Tony Finau, Justin Rose -- 9: 55 a.m.
Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren -- 10:25 a.m.
Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth -- 2:05 p.m.
Jason Day, Charl Schwartzel -- 2:15 p.m.
Jimmy Walker, Xander Schauffele -- 2:25 p.m.
Dustin Johnson, Jason Dufner -- 2:35 p.m.
Webb Simpson (leader), Danny Lee -- 2:45 p.m.
