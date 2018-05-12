The Players Championship 2018 tee times: Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth in epic Sunday pair

Webb Simpson is no longer threatening to run away with the 2018 Players Championship. He has already done so. Simpson leads by seven going into the final round on Sunday, which is the largest 54-hole lead in tournament history and one of the biggest in recent PGA Tour history.

Webb Simpson leads by 8. The last player to lead by 9 or more after 54 holes on the PGA Tour was Tiger at the 2000 U.S. Open (10 shots). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) May 12, 2018

Simpson has gained a ridiculous 18 strokes (or six per round) on the rest of the field (five is normally plenty to win pretty much every event) and will look to close out the second-biggest victory of his career. Dustin Johnson (-10) and Danny Lee (-12) will be his closest chasers, but nobody realistically expects him to be caught.

Simpson will definitely be the main event on Sunday, of course, but the opening acts are pretty tasty, too. After they shot dueling 65s on Saturday, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth will be paired together late in the afternoon as they try and pull off a miracle finish.

Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth will be paired together late in the afternoon as they try and pull off a miracle finish.

All times Eastern

Tony Finau, Justin Rose -- 9: 55 a.m.

Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren -- 10:25 a.m.

Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth -- 2:05 p.m.

Jason Day, Charl Schwartzel -- 2:15 p.m.

Jimmy Walker, Xander Schauffele -- 2:25 p.m.

Dustin Johnson, Jason Dufner -- 2:35 p.m.

Webb Simpson (leader), Danny Lee -- 2:45 p.m.