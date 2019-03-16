The Players Championship 2019 live stream, watch online, TV channel, coverage, schedule, golf times

The 2019 Players Championship stands as the biggest golf event of the year ... so far. Considering all 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings were in attendance at the start of the event, The Players represents the first opportunity for golfers to make a large impact in the new, more condensed PGA Tour schedule. It will be interesting to see how everyone is affected as the season unfolds.

We have seen a less firm (but maybe more exciting?) TPC Sawgrass with Webb Simpson trying to go back to back and Tiger Woods looking for his third. Jordan Spieth -- who was looking for, well, anything -- missed the cut. As did Phil Mickelson. Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood stand on top after two rounds, which is not much of a surprise, but there are others in contention looking to pick up a big win on Sunday.

Yes, the 2019 Players Championship should continue to be fantastic, as it is almost always. It should also serve a nice lead-in to the 2019 Masters, which is just one month away. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action over the last two days.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 -- Saturday



Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio