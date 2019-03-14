The Players Championship 2019 live stream, watch online, TV coverage, schedule, channel, golf times

The biggest event of the year to date is the 2019 Players Championship, and considering all 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings will be in attendance, that comes as no surprise. This will be the first big move felt in the new, more condensed PGA Tour schedule, and I'm fascinated to see how it affects golfers and the bigger picture narrative of the golf season.

We'll get a less firm (but maybe more exciting?) TPC Sawgrass with Webb Simpson trying to go back to back, Tiger Woods looking for his third and Jordan Spieth looking for, well, anything. And that doesn't even include the Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler storylines.

Yes, the 2019 Players Championship should be fantastic, as it is almost always. It should also serve a nice lead-in to the 2019 Masters, which is just one month away. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7:40 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 1-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio