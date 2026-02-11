Few voices in golf carry more weight than that of Rory McIlroy, so when he weighs in on whatever the latest hot topic among golf fans and pundits might be, folks tend to listen. As McIlroy arrived stateside for his first PGA Tour event of the 2026 season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he was asked about the latest round of debate regarding The Players Championship and where it falls in the hierarchy of golf's biggest events.

The Players has established itself as the premier event on the PGA Tour schedule outside of the major championships, leading some to believe it should be considered a "major" given its quality of field and the stiff challenge presented by the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

McIlroy has long been a strong supporter of The Players as an elite event on the calendar -- even noting that he believes it has a better identity than the PGA Championship -- but he does not buy into the idea that it should be elevated alongside that tournament, the Masters, the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

"The Players is one of the best golf tournaments in the world. I don't think anyone disputes that or argues that. From a player perspective, it's amazing. From an on-site fan experience, it's amazing. It's an amazing golf course, location, venue. "But I don't -- like again, I'm a traditionalist, I'm a historian of the game. We have four major championships. If you want to see what five major championships looks like, look at the women's game. I don't know how well that's went for them. But it's The Players; it doesn't need to be anything else. "I would say it's got more of an identity than the PGA Championship does at the minute. So, from an identity standpoint, The Players has got it nailed. ... I don't think it being classified a major or not a major makes it any more or any less [important]. I'm still very proud to have won that tournament twice, as I'm sure all the other champions are. It stands on its own without the label."

McIlroy is a two-time winner at The Players, a five-time major champion, and as of last April, a career grand slam winner, so his perspective on the matter is valued.

What McIlroy said about The Players having a stronger identity than the PGA Championship is from which much of the "major" debate stems. To that end, McIlroy suggested the PGA should flip back on the schedule, once again becoming the final major on the calendar.

"I think glory's last shot," said McIlroy when asked what identity the tournament should take. "I think it needs to go back to August."

The PGA Championship moved from August to May in 2019 with The Players moving from May to March. The PGA is often viewed as the fourth major, largely because it lacks the same unquestioned identity as the other three.

The Masters is staged at an iconic location each year at Augusta National Golf Club, kicking off the major season. The U.S. Open stakes its reputation on being golf's toughest test -- for better or worse -- and The Open is the oldest championship, one that shines a light on links golf.

The PGA would push back on McIlroy's claim by stating its identity is being the "strongest field in golf" as it invites the top 100 players in the world without any amateurs competing. McIlroy believes it was better positioned as the last opportunity for players to capture a major championship each season.

As for The Players, adding the "major" label could threaten what has made it such a beloved tournament. It stands out as the PGA Tour's flagship event, and it gets the early spotlight to itself in March. If it were to become a major, the Masters would likely insist The Players moves to May (PGA to August) to ensure the green jacket continues to be awarded first.

The Players nevertheless feels like a major, especially when it's at its best. It has a purse equivalent to one, too, without the added pressure. If it were to become a "major," it would face similar challenges to the PGA, including the annual discourse about whether the event is worthy based on how exciting it plays.

The truth is that The Players doesn't need the label to carry its own weight; in fact, not being attached to the majors works in its favor.