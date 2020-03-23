The Power 18 golf rankings: Rory McIlroy clearly ahead of pack as best golfer in the world

Since we've been without golf and are going to be for the foreseeable future, I've been doing some thinking -- maybe too much thinking, given how much time I've had on my hands. Something that popped into my mind is a curiosity as to why there's not a top 25 ranking in golf the way there is in college football and college basketball. I suppose we have the the Official World Golf Rankings, but that is all algorithmic and normally lags behind reality.

So for the first time in 2020 (and maybe the last!), I've put together a power ranking of the 18 best players in the world. I tried to not look at the OWGR to influence my decision and instead went more on recent performance at the highest level. No. 1 was easy, but it got a little wild after that.

Let's take a look at the first edition of the Power 18, which will be updated regularly ... once golf starts again.