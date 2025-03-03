Through two months of the 2025 golf season, some of the world's best have made their presence known while others continue to search for answers. With the year's first major championship fast approaching and now only one month away, players will need to start cramming for the examination that is Augusta National in early April.

Enter the first edition of The Power 18 as we power rank the best golfers in the world with major season ahead.

Reigning Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is one of those players who still may have some questions surrounding his fit level. While he continues to be the undisputed world No. 1, Scheffler struggled relative to his own expectations during the West Coast Swing as he returned from a Christmas Day ravioli-making accident.

Shaking off the rust with a trio of top-25 finishes, Scheffler hopes his past success in Florida -- four wins in the last three seasons -- can kickstart his season ahead of his Masters defense.

While Scheffler has gotten his feet underneath him, Xander Schauffele has not. The two-time major champion played in the PGA Tour's season opener, but Schauffele was absent from many of his usual tournament stops due to a rib injury. Teeing it up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Schauffele's health and game will be tested immediately given the severity of Bay Hill.

Rory McIlroy rolls into Florida with a newfound approach to his game, while LIV Golf members takes to the other side of the world for a two-week stint in Asia. Led by Jon Rahm, this pack of players are putting together strong early-season efforts that could result in making even more noise next month when the golf world comes together for the first time all year.

The Power 18 provides insight as to how golfers are currently performing with benefit given to their play over recent events. It is a wider lens than simply what happened at the last tournament to be played but more narrow than the Official World Golf Rankings, which take into account how more than 2,000 golfers perform across an entire season.

The Power 18