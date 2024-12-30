Many of the world's top golfers are set to compete at The Sentry 2025, which gets underway from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui on Thursday, Jan. 2. However, The Sentry 2025 field will be without world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who had to withdraw after undergoing hand surgery that is expected to keep him out of action for three to four weeks. The Sentry 2025 field is comprised of all tournament winners from 2024 and the top 50 in last season's FedExCup standings. Xander Schauffele, who won two major championships last season, highlights the 60-man field at Kapalua.

Schauffele, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, is going off as the 5-1 favorite according to the latest The Sentry 2025 odds. He's followed by Justin Thomas (10-1), Collin Morikawa (10-1), Hideki Matsuyama (18-1), Sungjae Im (18-1) and Ludvig Aberg (18-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your The Sentry 2025 picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks has seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now with The Sentry 2025 field locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

One major surprise the model is calling for at The Sentry 2025: Schauffele, a two-time major champion and the odds-on favorite, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Schauffele had a stellar season in 2024, securing two wins and 15 top-10 finishes.

However, the 31-year-old struggled with accuracy off the tee, ranking 95th in driving accuracy (60.84%), which doesn't bode well at a place like Kapalua. He's also coming off a T-41 finish at the Zozo Championship in October and has finished T-10 or worse in each of his last three starts at this event. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in The Sentry 2025 field.

Another surprise: Corey Conners, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

In order to score well at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, players will need to be extremely accurate with their irons and few do it better than Conners. The 32-year-old Canadian finished last season ranked third in strokes gained: approach to green (0.776) and 26th in greens in regulation percentage (70.31%). He was also effective with a driver in his hands, ranking 21st in strokes gained: off the tee (0.411) and 28th in total driving (140). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your The Sentry 2025 bets.

The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title.

The Sentry 2025 odds, field

Xander Schauffele +500

Collin Morikawa +1000

Justin Thomas +1000

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Sungjae Im +1800

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Sam Burns +2800

Corey Conners +3000

Sahith Theegala +3000

Tony Finau +3000

Byeong Hun An +3500

Adam Scott +3500

Akshay Bhatia +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Russell Henley +4000

Max Greyserman +4500

Cameron Young +4500

J.T. Poston +4500

Davis Thompson +5000

Keegan Bradley +5000

Jason Day +5000

Maverick McNealy +5000

Brian Harman +5500

Taylor Pendrith +5500

Si Woo Kim +5500

Alex Noren +6000

Will Zalatoris +6500

Max Homa +6500

Matt Fitzpatrick +6500

Chris Kirk +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500

Billy Horschel +7500

Nick Dunlap +8000

Eric Cole +8000

Austin Eckroat +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Sepp Straka +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Aaron Rai +9000

Stephan Jaeger +10000

Thomas Detry +11000

Nico Echavarria +12000

Adam Hadwin +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Cam Davis +12000

Matt McCarty +12000

Jhonattan Vegas +15000

Kevin Yu +17000

Nick Taylor +17000

Patton Kizzire +20000

Jake Knapp +20000

Matthieu Pavon +22000

Chris Gotterup +35000

Rafael Campos +60000

Brice Garnett +75000

Davis Riley +75000

Peter Malnati +100000