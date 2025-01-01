Many of the world's top golfers are set to compete at The Sentry 2025, which gets underway from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui on Thursday, Jan. 2. However, The Sentry 2025 field will be without world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who had to withdraw after undergoing hand surgery that is expected to keep him out of action for three to four weeks. The Sentry 2025 field is comprised of all tournament winners from 2024 and the top 50 in last season's FedExCup standings. Xander Schauffele, who won two major championships last season, highlights the 60-man field at Kapalua.

Schauffele, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, is going off as the +550 favorite (risk $100 to win $550) according to the latest The Sentry 2025 odds. He's followed by Justin Thomas (9-1), Collin Morikawa (11-1) and Ludvig Aberg (14-1) on the PGA odds board. Defending champion Chris Kirk is a massive 70-1 longshot to repeat. Before locking in your The Sentry 2025 picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The Sentry 2025 predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at The Sentry 2025: Schauffele, a two-time major champion and the odds-on favorite, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Schauffele had a stellar season in 2024, securing two wins and 15 top-10 finishes.

However, the 31-year-old struggled with accuracy off the tee, ranking 95th in driving accuracy (60.84%), which doesn't bode well at a place like Kapalua. He's also coming off a T-41 finish at the Zozo Championship in October and has finished T-10 or worse in each of his last three starts at this event. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in The Sentry 2025 field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Corey Conners, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

In order to score well at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, players will need to be extremely accurate with their irons and few do it better than Conners. The 32-year-old Canadian finished last season ranked third in strokes gained: approach to green (0.776) and 26th in greens in regulation percentage (70.31%). He was also effective with a driver in his hands, ranking 21st in strokes gained: off the tee (0.411) and 28th in total driving (140). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your The Sentry 2025 bets. See who else to pick here.

How to make The Sentry 2025 picks

The Sentry 2025 odds, favorites

