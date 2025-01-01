Many of the world's top golfers are set to compete at The Sentry 2025, which gets underway from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui on Thursday, Jan. 2. However, The Sentry 2025 field will be without world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who had to withdraw after undergoing hand surgery that is expected to keep him out of action for three to four weeks. The Sentry 2025 field is comprised of all tournament winners from 2024 and the top 50 in last season's FedExCup standings. Xander Schauffele, who won two major championships last season, highlights the 60-man field at Kapalua.
Schauffele, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, is going off as the +550 favorite (risk $100 to win $550) according to the latest The Sentry 2025 odds. He's followed by Justin Thomas (9-1), Collin Morikawa (11-1) and Ludvig Aberg (14-1) on the PGA odds board. Defending champion Chris Kirk is a massive 70-1 longshot to repeat. Before locking in your The Sentry 2025 picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and this year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks has seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.
Now with The Sentry 2025 field locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.
One major surprise the model is calling for at The Sentry 2025: Schauffele, a two-time major champion and the odds-on favorite, fails to finish on top of the leaderboard. Schauffele had a stellar season in 2024, securing two wins and 15 top-10 finishes.
However, the 31-year-old struggled with accuracy off the tee, ranking 95th in driving accuracy (60.84%), which doesn't bode well at a place like Kapalua. He's also coming off a T-41 finish at the Zozo Championship in October and has finished T-10 or worse in each of his last three starts at this event. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in The Sentry 2025 field. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Corey Conners, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
In order to score well at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, players will need to be extremely accurate with their irons and few do it better than Conners. The 32-year-old Canadian finished last season ranked third in strokes gained: approach to green (0.776) and 26th in greens in regulation percentage (70.31%). He was also effective with a driver in his hands, ranking 21st in strokes gained: off the tee (0.411) and 28th in total driving (140). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your The Sentry 2025 bets. See who else to pick here.
The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a strong run at the title.
Who will win The Sentry 2025, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? The Sentry 2025 odds, favorites
The Sentry 2025 odds, favorites
Xander Schauffele +550
Justin Thomas +900
Collin Morikawa +1100
Ludvig Aberg +1400
Patrick Cantlay +1800
Sungjae Im +1800
Sahith Theegala +2500
Sam Burns +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Akshay Bhatia +2800
Wyndham Clark +2800
Corey Conners +3000
J.T. Poston +3300
Byeong Hun An +3300
Adam Scott +3300
Viktor Hovland +3500
Tony Finau +3500
Robert MacIntyre +3500
Davis Thompson +4000
Cameron Young +4000
Max Greyserman +4000
Russell Henley +4500
Nick Dunlap +5000
Si Woo Kim +5000
Keegan Bradley +5000
Jason Day +5000
Taylor Pendrith +5500
Maverick McNealy +5000
Matt Fitzpatrick +6000
Aaron Rai +6000
Austin Eckroat +6000
Billy Horschel +6500
Max Homa +6500
Will Zalatoris +6500
Brian Harman +6500
Sepp Straka +6500
Eric Cole +7000
Alex Noren +7000
Chris Kirk +7000
Jake Knapp +7000
Stephan Jaeger +7500
Tom Hoge +7500
Adam Hadwin +7500
Denny McCarthy +7500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500
Nico Echavarria +8500
Matt McCarty +9000
Nick Taylor +10000
Patton Kizzire +10000
Thomas Detry +10000
Harry Hall +10000
Cam Davis +10000
Matthieu Pavon +10000
Kevin Yu +15000
Jhonattan Vegas +17500
Chris Gotterup +30000
Rafa Campos +35000
Brice Garnett +35000
Davis Riley +35000
Peter Malnati +50000