There's talk of The Match pitting Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson returning in 2019, 2020

Update: Tiger Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, said the earlier report that Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson would tee it up again in 2019 and 2020 for big money is not finalized yet. Here's the ESPN report on Steinberg.

Mark Steinberg, who represents Woods via Excel Sports and was among many entities involved in putting together The Match at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, won by Mickelson, said that report from Wednesday "is not true at this point,'' with many issues to be sorted.

This, of course, doesn't mean it's not going to happen -- I still think it will -- only that it's not etched in stone, which is very different than the Golf Digest report that a three-year deal has already been signed. "We -- and that's a very big we when I say the Woods camp, the Mickelson camp, the Turner camp -- have a lot to talk about," Steinberg told ESPN. "We don't have any specifics on what it might look like, whether it's Tiger-Phil, two others, four others."

Original story

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, fresh off their $9 million match from Thanksgiving weekend, have other 1-on-1 matchups on the horizon it seems. There could be many more millions where that first nine (and more) came from.

There's a lot going on in this report by Golf Digest, including the fact that around 1 million people paid for The Match at $20 a pop, but the money had to be refunded after the streaming system broke down. Most pertinent, however, is that it seems Woods and Mickelson will be able to turn this budding enterprise into a business. According to the report, more matches will take place over the next two years.

Thankfully (mercifully?), it seems like there will be a team component, which hopefully means we won't have to subscribe to some of the more painful Woods-Mickelson mic'd up conversation.

Interestingly, however, the pay-per-view count wasn't quite as integral to the immediate future of the enterprise as first reported -- unless, of course, it turned out to be a total washout. Which it wasn't. It turns out that Turner signed a three-year deal with the joint Woods and Mickelson business entity, Golf World has learned. That doesn't mean we'll see a rematch of the affair that Mickelson won on the 22nd hole in the dark on a makeshift par-3 hole. But to keep both involved, a team showdown is "almost a certainty," said one confidant of the two men. The conventional thought is that they pair together against two challengers. But another option apparently is that they remain on opposite sides and each chooses his own teammate.

The part that I thought might come to fruition -- and it seems like it has -- is that much of the big bill for stuff like this could be paid by sponsors like Capital One. That, more than a $20 pay-per-view number, seems like the most sustainable model into the future for Woods and Mickelson. In fact, there's no word yet over whether the next match(es) will be pay-per-view at all.