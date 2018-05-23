This golf dad probably regrets letting his toddler attempt a tee shot off his face

I don't have any children (you are all welcome) but if I had to guess, I'd imagine parenting can be quite hard. Parents often find themselves faced with difficult scenarios and have to make impossibly tough choices that can have significant consequences for their family.

Such as: Do I let my toddler tee up this golf ball on my face?

Sure, common sense may tell you that it's a pretty easy call. Your toddler probably stinks at golf and has an awful handicap. The kid probably hasn't even finished a round of 18 without needing a nap and some animal crackers yet. Is that really someone you want to trust wielding a club around your face?

But, when you think about it a little more, where does it say in the parenting books that this is a bad idea? Probably no where. And wouldn't it be a good idea to get your kid familiar with high-pressure, stressful scenarios from a young age? Tiger Woods didn't make it to The Mike Douglas Show as a toddler by just fooling around during play time.

Your kid is never going to make the PGA Tour if they fold under pressure and lack big shot ability. Not to mention it's a bonding scenario that forges a new level of trust between you two.

Plus, are you really willing to pass up those social media likes?

Didn't think so. Tee it high and let it fly, diaper boy.

Damn, so close.

With form like that, this kid might want to throw his golf clubs away and just work on being lumberjack. This dad should also find new parenting books and a cold ice pack.