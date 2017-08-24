Thomas treasures time with Woods before and after winning PGA Championship

One of the big questions going into the FedEx Cup Playoffs this week is, "What would Justin Thomas do for an encore after winning the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow earlier this month?" How about, "What would he do for an entree instead?"

Thomas dined with 14-time major winner Tiger Woods shortly after taking the Wanamaker Trophy in North Carolina at the final major of 2017. He retweeted a photo Tiger posted on Twitter and said, "Great dinner! Glad to spend the night with TW. Learned a lot from him through the past few years."

Got to have a great dinner with the PGA champion @JustinThomas34 and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QwVo5aJ0bg — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) August 15, 2017

On Wednesday at The Northern Trust, Thomas explained the depth of his delight.

"It's surreal, honestly," Thomas said of his friendship with Woods. "It's crazy how someone that I did, and I still do look up to so much, takes such interest in how I'm doing. It's crazy. I probably got ... just as much joy out of that as I did winning, which is just bizarre to say and probably [weird] for y'all to hear me say.

"It's just really cool. He's taken an unbelievable role with some of us young guys and wanting to help us if he can. You know, I understand he's not doing it to a lot of people, but I've just been fortunate enough to be there and for him to want to, you know, kind of be a part of this. It's also fun for him, because you know, he can reminisce on the 14 times that he did it and the 79 times he's won an event or whatever it is.

"There's a lot of us out here that look up to him and did and still do, and want to accomplish the things that he accomplished. So any time that he can -- that he wants to hang out or speak some words of wisdom, we're going to listen."

Those are some pretty cool words from one major champion about another. And Woods is one step closer to becoming the mentor-type teacher to the young American crop of golfers that many people would love to see come to full fruition.