Thorbjorn Olesen suspended by European Tour amid sexual assault investigation
Olesen was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a female passenger on a plane
Following his July 29 arrest on charges of being drunk on an aircraft and allegedly assaulting a female passenger while she slept, Thorbjorn Olesen has been suspended by the European Tour pending further investigation into the matter.
Olesen will appear in court on Aug. 21 in London, but cannot compete while the legal process plays itself out. His suspension will be upheld pending the outcome of the case, and the European Tour said Tuesday that it has no further comment while the investigation remains ongoing.
Olesen's arrest stems from an incident that took place just after his participation in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind last week. The Independent reported that on his flight from Memphis to London, he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on board and also urinated in the aisle of the plane while intoxicated. Olesen was also allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with other passengers, and was arrested upon his arrival at Heathrow Airport in London.
At the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Olesen finished tied for 27th. The Danish golfer has not yet won a major championship, but he has five wins on the European Tour. Olesen is currently the No. 64-ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings.
