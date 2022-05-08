An eagle-birdie finish propelled Thorbjorn Olesen to the British Masters title at The Belfry on Sunday. His sixth career victory on the DP World Tour, the former European Ryder Cupper has officially made his way back into the winner's circle after a roller coaster three years.

"It was obviously a pretty tough day," said Olesen, who began the final round with a three-stroke lead. "I hit a lot of shots to the left and I was really struggling. I somehow just kept going and yeah, what a finish, incredible."

Arriving at the par-5 17th, the 32-year-old found himself 4 over for the day and two off the pace of Sebastian Soderberg. Knowing something special would be required to match the clubhouse lead, Olesen found the green in two and was faced with a lengthy eagle effort, which he ultimately converted. Connecting from distance once again on the 18th, Olesen secured the British Masters crown.

"It's two very long putt, but, yes, somehow I just had so much belief on that 17 that I could make it," said Olesen. "I just forced it in somehow, which was incredible. Especially with the crowds, the British crowds have been amazing all week."

Olesen's victory in Sutton Coldfied, England, marked his first since the 2018 Italian Open. The following year, the Dane made headlines for his actions off the course after competing in the 2019 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Aboard a flight from Nashville to London, Olesen was accused of sexual assault, assault by beating, and being drunk on a flight after mixing alcohol and sleeping pills.

In a December 2021 trial, Olesen was found not guilty of each charge. "I felt absolutely horrible and I was very sorry," Olesen said. "I could not believe what they were saying what happened. I was just embarrassed and felt horrible.

"I have paid a very heavy price for my mistake," he continued. "This case has had a devastating impact on me personally, on my family, and on my career." Olesen, who was once ranked as high as 38th in the Official World Golf Rankings, plummeted outside the top 500, losing numerous contracts and sponsorships in the process.

After his triumph at the British Masters, Olesen is projected to leap back into the top 200 in the world. "This is very special," said Olesen. "It's been a tough few years, so yeah, it's very special."