Three numbers that show how Rory McIlroy won the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy posted some pretty outrageous numbers on Sunday at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational en route to the 14th PGA Tour victory of his career. His 64 tied for the best round anyone shot all week, and he didn't make a bogey for the final 25 holes. All of it added up to a three-stroke win over Bryson DeChambeau at Bay Hill.

"I just went out with the mindset today of being patient," said Mcilroy in the wake of the victory. "I was even par through five holes and four behind Henrik at that point. I hit it into the bunker off the tee on No. 6, so I just really tried to stay patient out there, and after that I just played a perfect round of golf.

"I gave myself birdie chances on basically every hole. Just executed shots the way I wanted to when I needed to. Yeah, 64 in those conditions out there, with it being firm and fast, to get into the winner's circle again, it feels really good. Really proud of myself, how I hung in there over the pass sort of year, with injuries and taking a little bit of time off at the end of last year to sort of get myself right coming into this year and all that work, hard work has finally paid off. I kept telling everyone, even when I was missing cuts and finishing 60th, it wasn't that far away, so just a couple little tweaks here and there and it's nice to be in this position again."

Here are three stats that show how McIlroy took home his first win since the end of 2016.

1. Proximity to the hole on Sunday: McIlroy's average distance to the cup on his approach shots on Sunday was 24 feet. That was No. 1 in the field for Round 4, and he finished No. 1 in the field in that category for the tournament. He hit 12 (!) approach shots to 21 feet or better. Twelve! He was hole high all over the course, which is a good formula for once again hoisting trophies.

2. Strokes gained putting: McIlroy gained over 2.5 strokes against the field per round with his putter. The real upset would have been him somehow not winning this tournament. Not only was this the best performance of his PGA Tour career, but it was nearly three strokes better overall than any other showing on the greens he's ever put together.

Best career putting tournament (where ShotLink data is collected) for @McIlroyRory at the #APInv

3. Driving distance of 317 yards: McIlroy led the Bay Hill field in driving distance, and it's easy to see why when you watch shots like the one he hit 373 yards on No. 16 on Sunday. He averaged 336 yards off the tee in Round 4 and slightly less than that for the event.