Tiger Woods' 1992 PGA Tour debut: Looking at four sides of the classic moment

"Four Sides of the Story: Debut of a Tiger" is a new documentary produced by CBS Sports that takes a look at the beginning of Tiger Woods' career when he played in the 1992 Nissan Los Angeles Open at Riviera Country Club. This engaging show looks at the event from four different perspectives.

The four perspectives come from the the tournament director in charge of the Riviera event, Woods' high school coach and teammate, two reporters who covered the tournament, and playing partner Bob Friend.

"The comments were, 'Oh my gosh, this is going to be a zoo because everyone is going to want to go out there and see the kid,'" said Friend while recalling Woods' debut.

There was a sense at the time that Woods was special, but nobody knew they were watching the genesis of one of the great careers in sports history by a 16-year-old. Still, Woods was coming off his first U.S. Junior Amateur win and legitimately belonged in the pros, even at that age.

"I guess I'd say Tiger was really, really good for a 16-year-old," said their other playing partner, Dicky Thompson, in a conversation with Golf Digest. "His tee shots were towering, like the kids hit them today, but I don't think he was really on. I noticed more how he handled himself. He knew where to stand, what to do and what not to do. Just like a tour player, like he belonged."

Woods' entire life up to then had pointed in this general direction, but you don't know how it's going to go until the kid actually tees it up. Tiger missed the cut by five strokes after shooting 72-75 in his first PGA Tour event. Still, it was a special week.

"I take it back and the club felt like it weighed like eight tons," Woods told Sean Martin of the PGA Tour about that fateful day. "I didn't know if I could get it to the top of my swing. â¦ I'd never felt the club get that heavy. I was nervous, like I always am before an event, but I had never felt so awkward going back."

And it was one of the few cuts Woods would miss for the next few decades. He at one point went on to make a PGA Tour-record 142 cuts in a row, a mark that might never be touched.

"It was neat to be there and see one of you high school players playing in a pro tournament," said Don Crosby, Woods' high school coach.

It was neat for a lot of reasons, and these four unique perspective provide fans an intriguing look at what would end up being one of the greatest athletes to ever walk the face of the planet.