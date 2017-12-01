Tiger Woods' 2018 Masters odds drop considerably after hot start in Bahamas

Before Tiger Woods teed off on Thursday morning at the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods had 50-1 odds to win the 2018 Masters. After a 69-68 start, he now has 15-1 odds. That's a monstrous drop after just 36 holes of competitive golf, but it's also probably warranted.

Woods has been astonishingly good over the first two days of play in the Bahamas, hitting all the shots and only struggling from time to time with his chipping and some speed on the greens. Both of those aspects of his game are to be expected after a 10-month layoff and should be corrected after a bit of time at work.

Woods now has relatively the same odds as Jason Day (14-1), Justin Thomas (14-1), Hideki Matsuyama (18-1), Rickie Fowler (18-1) and Jon Rahm (18-1). Before the tournament started, he was more in the range of Matt Kuchar (50-1), Bubba Watson (50-1) and Xander Schauffele (55-1).

Woods said on Friday that he's looking forward to playing more over the next few months.

"I'm just getting back," Woods told Todd Lewis of Golf Channel. "I still have a long way to go. That's going to take time. A lot more practice, a lot more training. And more tournaments."