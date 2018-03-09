Tiger Woods' 2018 Masters odds improve again after 68 at Valspar Championship

Remember the good old days two months ago when you could get Tiger Woods at 50-1 or even 100-1 to win the 2018 Masters? Yeah, not anymore. Just 12 rounds into his 2017-18 campaign, Woods is now a 10-1 favorite to win the first major of 2018.

Only Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas -- you know, the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the world -- have lower odds at 8-1. Woods was 16-1 as recently as last week, but books are understandably concerned about the 3-under 68 he shot on Friday at the Valspar Championship, where he shared the 36-hole lead at the time he finished.

Just behind Woods are Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm at 12-1, Jason Day at 14-1, Rory McIlroy at 16-1 and last week's WGC-Mexico Championship winner Phil Mickelson at 18-1. That's quite a crew all hurtling towards Augusta National.

2018 Masters updated



D Johnson 8/1

J Thomas 8/1

T Woods 10/1

J Spieth 12/1

J Rahm 12/1

J Day 14/1

R McIlroy 16/1

P Mickelson 18/1

R Fowler 20/1

J Rose 20/1

B Watson 25/1

H Matsuyama 30/1

T Fleetwood 30/1

S Garcia 40/1

P Casey 40/1

M Leishman 40/1

A Noren 50/1

T Hatton 50/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) March 9, 2018

Woods has won the Masters four times in his career and has a preposterous 13 top-10 appearances, but he hasn't won it since 2005 and has only played it once since 2013 (a top-20 finish in 2015). Still, I can't blame books for lowering the odds. Woods has looked stout over two days at Innisbrook. He's been long off the tee, crisp with his short game and saving par when he needs to. You know, the perfect formula for winning a green jacket.

"As I've said, I just need to get a little bit more tournament time in, and I think I've done that and I'm starting to get a better feel for it," said Woods after playing Round 2 of his fourth tournament of the year. "I'm figuring the rhythm of the rounds. I'm hitting the shots. I don't have a problem posting scores. I'm able to play more feel golf, just trying to figure out how to play golf again."

Woods was also asked if he felt like he needed to nab a tournament victory before the Masters like Mickelson last week.

"I'm not looking at it like that," said Woods. "I hadn't played. He's been playing the last four, five years. I haven't. So, that's two totally scenarios. He's been there with a bunch of chances to win, played really well, where I'm just starting again."

That (re) start seems to be going pretty well.