Once the COVID-19 pandemic upended the PGA Tour schedule and a new slate was instituted, it begged two big questions. The first was, "What would it look like?" and the second was, "How would it affect Tiger Woods?" We got our answer to the first one months ago, and we are currently in the middle of the Tour's restart amid this pandemic. This week's Memorial Tournament -- which Tiger will play -- marks the sixth event back for the Tour.

With a wonky last half of the year, everyone's rhythm will be in flux. If you catch a heater at the proper time, you could feasibly rip off two or three majors in a 12-month stretch from August 2020 to August 2021 and it wouldn't seem preposterous. There will be a cost, though. Golfers -- after months off -- will be playing a lot.

This is both good and bad news. For younger players like Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland, this has been a good thing. Morikawa has won, and Hovland's statistical profile suggests that he should have. For older golfers with nagging injuries -- like the Big Cat -- it could pose more problems.

So with five events down and Woods slated for a Thursday tee time at Muirfield Village, here's where I think Woods will play the rest of the season.

2019-20 PGA Tour schedule (revised)

July 16-19: The Memorial Tournament -- Yes



July 23-26: 3M Open -- No

July 29-Aug. 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational -- No

July 29-Aug. 2: Barracuda Championship -- No

Aug. 6-9: PGA Championship -- Yes

Aug. 13-16: Wyndham Championship -- No

Aug. 20-23: The Northern Trust -- No

Aug. 27-30: BMW Championship -- Yes



Sept. 4-7: Tour Championship -- Yes (if qualified)

Woods hasn't rushed back. Everything for him has been about prepping for the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Masters. He hasn't been in a hurry simply because he's been playing "Call of Duty" and doing puzzles with his kids for five months.

The WGC in Memphis the week before the PGA seems like it would be another good spot -- and will be warm enough that he won't have to worry a ton about the body -- but it's also tough to see him going two weeks in a row with that and the PGA. He rarely plays a major as the second part of a back-to-back. Load management and all. However, these are strange times, and if he doesn't play Memphis, he will have played just four rounds in six months leading into the PGA.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will be weird. I think Woods skips the first event and doesn't push it to get to the Tour Championship. Not with the PGA Championship so close in the rearview and the U.S. Open on deck a few weeks later. If it happens it happens, but he's currently 41st and will likely be passed between now and then by golfers who are playing more. Remember the top 70 make it to the BMW Championship (the penultimate event) and the top 30 make it to the Tour Championship finale.

Now let's take a look at the fall.

2020-21 PGA Tour schedule (fall)

Sept. 10-13: Safeway Open -- No

Sept. 17-20: U.S. Open -- Yes

Sept. 24-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship -- No

Oct. 1-4: Sanderson Farms Championship -- No

Oct. 8-11: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open -- No

Oct. 15-18: CJ Cup -- No

Oct. 22-25: Zozo Championship -- Yes

Oct. 29-Nov. 1: WGC-HSBC Champions -- No



Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Bermuda Championship -- No

Nov. 5-8: Houston Open -- No

Nov. 12-15: Masters -- Yes

Nov. 19-22: RSM Classic -- No

Dec. 3-6: Mayakoba Golf Classic -- No

This part of the schedule seems more straightforward. The Zozo Championship is a good halfway point between the Ryder Cup and the Masters, and he's the defending champion at both the Zozo and Augusta. By this point, he shouldn't need a ton of reps for Augusta, and taking two weeks off before defending his green jacket would be perfect.

This could all obviously change in a hurry. Woods, who noted that he would have been good to go for the Masters in April had it been played, might need extra rest or some of these events might be delayed or canceled altogether. But as of today, Woods playing seven times the rest of the year seems like a reasonable proposition.