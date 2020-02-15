Tiger Woods 2020 schedule: Skipping WGC-Mexico Championship after hosting at Riviera

After a long week hosting the 2020 Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods has decided to skip the WGC-Mexico Championship next week, the second WGC of the season. Woods was noncommittal all week when asked about whether he would participate as it would mark his second week in a row of playing and third tournament of 2020. Last year, after finishing T15 at the Genesis Invitational, Woods played in Mexico and finished T10.

It was also the location of maybe his shot of the year.

It's not super surprising that Woods would take the week off. Hosting at Riviera is taxing, and pushing yourself for WGC in late February is not how Tiger envisions this season going. For him, it's (as it's always been) all about the major championships.

Plus, he no longer needs the OWGR points. At No. 8 in the world, his ranking is secure and not going anywhere anytime soon.

Woods, who will play the weekend after shooting even-par 142 at the Genesis Invitational over the first two days, will be joined on the sideline of this one by other huge names like Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson. That's a long list of big-time players who also won't be in attendance.

Woods' post-Riviera schedule gets interesting, too. Skipping Mexico means he could play the Honda Classic near his home in Florida the week after. More likely, it means he'll play the Arnold Palmer Invitational the first week in March (where he's won eight times), followed by the Players Championship the week after that.

Then we might only see him at the WGC-Dell Match Play between the Players and the Masters. It won't necessarily be a lighter schedule because Woods didn't play the Arnold Palmer last year with some injury issues, but so far it seems as if it will look a little different in 2020 than it did in 2019.