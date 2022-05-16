Tiger Woods is on the grounds in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the 2022 PGA Championship, and by all accounts, he is set to play in the year's second major championship. Last seen in competition valiantly making the cut at the Masters in early April, the 15-time major champion spoke to a small group of reporters while he was playing a practice round at Southern Hills this past Sunday.

"I've gotten a lot stronger since the Masters," said Woods, as noted by Sports Illustrated. "We went back to work on Tuesday; Monday was awful. I did nothing and Tuesday was leg day [in the gym]. So, we went right back after it. Everything is better."

Woods broke a 17-month hiatus from competitive golf with his performance at Augusta National. Carding rounds of 78-78 over the weekend -- the two worst scores of his career at a course where he's won five green jackets -- Woods was unable to keep pace with most in the field as cold weather and a lack of endurance wreaked havoc on the 46-year-old's body. Ultimately finishing in 47th, Woods was right in the mix halfway through the tournament, so it's fair for him to note that added strength in his body should only aid him in his quest for major No. 16.

"We started ramping up a week or so ago, played a little bit more golf, and it was good," said the four-time PGA Championship winner. "It's only going to keep getting stronger. The more I use it, the more strength it gains. Am I ever going to have full mobility? No. Never again. But I'll be able to get stronger."

Not only has Woods gotten stronger, the venue has gotten more accessible. Southern Hills should alleviate some of the stress on the leg in question as Augusta National features dramatic elevation changes throughout the property and is considered by many to be the most difficult walk in golf.

"Hundred percent I see him strong," said Joe LaCava, Woods' caddie for the last decade. "I just think the endurance is there now. I don't think he's getting quite as tired as quickly. I see more endurance more than anything."

LaCava added: "It's the hardest walk out there [Augusta National]. No excuses. That's just a fact. This [Southern Hills] is no piece of cake, either, but it'll be a little less taxing in the walk."