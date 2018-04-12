Tiger Woods adds to schedule, commits to 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills

In the least surprising news of the year, Tiger Woods has committed to the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Woods, a three-time winner of this event, is using the last of his 10 exemptions from winning the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. Unless he qualifies a different way in 2019 (and he probably will), Woods would have to receive a special exemption from the USGA.

The 2019 U.S. Open is a long way from now, though, and Woods will be one of the favorites going into Shinnecock despite his previous appearances here. In 2004, he shot 10-over 290 and finished T17 as Retief Goosen went on to win. In 1995, as an amateur, Woods withdrew in Round 2 because of a wrist injury.

"I know it's a great test," said Woods. "I know they've added some length to it to make it more modern, but it's really dependent on weather. If wind blows there then the winning score is over par.

"When Goose won there, my God, the putts he made on those greens, they were just ungodly fast."

Tiger, who is expected to take 3-4 weeks off following the Masters, had finished in the top 12 in his three tournaments leading up to the Masters. He finished T32, which was 16 strokes behind winner Patrick Reed. The last time Woods made a cut at a U.S. Open was in 2013 at Merion when Justin Rose won. Tiger finished T32 that year and has only played in one since then.