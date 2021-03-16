Tiger Woods will once again be the face of golf's biggest video game franchise. On Tuesday, 2K announced it has agree to an exclusive, long-term partnership with Woods. In addition, 2K announced that the company has agreed to acquire HB Studios Multimedia Ltd., which is the studio that developed "PGA Tour 2K21" as well as "The Golf Club" franchise.

"I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I've found the right partners to make it happen," Woods said in a statement. "I'm honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together."

The partnership includes the rights to Woods' name and likeness to appear in the "PGA Tour 2K" franchise in addition to any other golf games that the company produces.

"PGA Tour 2K21" was released in the summer of 2020 under HB Studios and has sold nearly two million copies. The latest installment of the video game franchise featured Justin Thomas on the cover and also included Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, and Ian Poulter, among others pros. However, none of the pros included in "2K21" are playable characters -- you can only play against them.

In golf games Woods has been involved with in the past, such as his namesake series that EA Sports produced in the early 2000s, pro golfers were included in the game and also playable. It hasn't yet been announced if that will be a change made in future "2K" golf games.

Woods will serve as an executive director and consultant for the "PGA Tour 2K" franchise.

"In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods. Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery," 2K President David Ismailer added. "We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our 'PGA TOUR 2K' series as an Executive Director."