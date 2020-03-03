Tiger Woods among nominees for World Golf Hall of Fame induction in 2021 class

If everything breaks right for Tiger Woods, he could get in the World Golf Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021. It probably depends on how the rest of his PGA Tour season goes, if we're being honest.

I'm kidding, of course, Woods will get in unanimously when the Class of 2021 is voted on later this year. He's part of a crop of candidates that includes Dottie Pepper, Padraig Harrington, Tom Weiskopf and former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem among others.

Woods far surpasses the requirements for consideration. According to the World Golf Hall of Fame website, a male player must have 15 or more victories (Tiger has 82) or at least two wins at the four majors and the Players Championship (Tiger has 17).

Like I said, he'll be unanimously voted in and join recent inductees like Phil Mickelson, Davis Love III, Retief Goosen and old pal Mark O'Meara.

Interestingly, the age requirement was recently lowered from 50 to 45 -- after it was raised from 40-50 just four years ago. Woods turns 45 in December, which means he is narrowly eligible for this class.

"The nominating committee has selected 10 finalists who represent the highest caliber of golfers and contributors," said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of World Golf Foundation in a statement. "The recent enhancements to the World Golf Hall of Fame induction criteria provide a great process to ensure the most worthy of candidates are being considered. We are grateful to the nominating committee for their work and anticipate the Class of 2021 being one of our strongest to date."

O'Meara is on the 26-person nominating committee along with folks like Juli Inkster, Colin Montgomerie and Hale Irwin.

The selection committee -- which differs from the nominating committee, which nominated these candidates -- is "comprised of Hall of Fame Members, media representatives and leaders of the major golf organizations."

The final class will be announced in a few weeks.