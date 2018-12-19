Tiger Woods among top 10 of wealthiest celebrities in America as net worth nears $1 billion

Tiger Wood is back in more ways than one, apparently. Woods, who recovered from a fourth back surgery to win for the 80th time on the PGA Tour earlier this year, is inside the top 10 of wealthiest celebrities, according to Forbes, and his net worth has increased by $50 million.

That's the good news. The bad news is that he's not ever getting to No. 1.

George Lucas -- Net worth: $5.4 billion Steven Spielberg -- $3.7 billion Oprah Winfrey -- $2.8 billion Michael Jordan -- $1.7 billion (tie) Kylie Jenner -- $900 million (tie) Jay-Z -- $900 million David Copperfield -- $875 million Diddy -- $825 million (tie) Tiger Woods -- $800 million (tie) James Patterson -- $800 million

Here's Forbes on Woods' ascent.

Woods has earned $1.5 billion since he turned pro in 1996 ($1.8 billion adjusted for inflation), with more than 90% of the tally from endorsements, appearance fees and golf course design work. His $116 million in career prize money on the PGA Tour is 31% ahead of Phil Mickelson, who sits in second. Woods was the highest-paid athlete for 11 straight years when he was at the peak of his game and winning 14 major championships.

What's going to be interesting, as is pointed out in the article, is the deals that roll in as Woods continues on into his 40s with whatever success he finds. If he starts winning majors again (and maybe even if he doesn't), I could see him topping the $1 billion mile marker. He's re-opening the doors to do pretty much whatever he wants from an endorsement standpoint, and with a game that is good enough to be top 10 or top five in the world again, that's only going to increase from here. Woods currently has his hand dipped in a lot of different industries, and it appears that the majority of them are successful -- if not financially, then certainly by other measures.

Will we ever see Woods as a business mogul the way Arnold Palmer was? I doubt it. That's not really his personality. But a strong end to his playing career in the next decade could mean the money will continue to pour in regardless.