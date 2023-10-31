The TMRW Golf League (TGL) spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced Tuesday the rules, regulations and format for league play set to begin Jan. 9, 2024. The 15-match regular season will set the stage for the postseason where a best-of-three championship awaits the top two teams.

Ahead of each three-on-three match, the two teams of four will announce which of their players are participating. All players will be mic'd up.

TGL match format, scoring

15 holes per match

Three of four golfers from each team play

Nine holes of Triples: Alternate shot (three-on-three)

Six holes of Singles: Head-to-head (one-on-one for two holes each)

1 point per hole won | 0 points if hole tied

Overtime: Closest-to-the-pin until one team hits two shots closer than the other

A team will earn 2 points for a victory in either regulation or overtime. An overtime loss will earn a team 1 point, while a regulation defeat will see the squad come away from the match empty handed.

TGL playoffs

Four of six teams qualify

Single-elimination semifinals matches

Two teams left standing play in best-of-three Championship Series

All TGL matches will be held at the newly-built SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The course within the arena covers the surface of roughly a football field, and it will allow players to hit full shots from real grass tee boxes, fairway, rough and sand into a simulator screen 20 times the standard size.

For shots inside 50 yards, competitors will transition from the simulator to the "Green Zone," a complex spanning more than four basketball courts that features a large, adaptable putting surface that can change the green's slope depending on the hole being played.

2024 TGL roster

TGL commands the services of seven of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings. Its roster has combined for 32 major championships, 224 PGA Tour victories, 119 international victories and 886 weeks at world No. 1.

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

Matt Fitzpatrick

Shane Lowry

Justin Rose

Adam Scott

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Tyrrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Tom Kim

Billy Horschel

Keegan Bradley

Cameron Young

Sahith Theegala

Min Woo Lee

Patrick Cantlay

Kevin Kisner

Wyndham Clark

Lucas Glover

TGL teams, franchise owners

PGA Tour members are not the only athletes who will have a stake in the game as big names have lined up to own TGL franchises. With five of the six team ownership groups named, prominent sports figures such as Stephen Curry, Serena Williams and Alex Morgan are among those tied to the league.

Atlanta Drive GC: led by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank

led by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank Boston Common Golf: led by John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and Fenway Sports Group

led by John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon and Fenway Sports Group Los Angeles Golf Club: led by Alexis Ohanian of Seven Seven Six as well as Serena and Venus Williams. The Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco and Michelle Wie West serve as limited partners.

led by Alexis Ohanian of Seven Seven Six as well as Serena and Venus Williams. The Antetokounmpo brothers, Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco and Michelle Wie West serve as limited partners. TGL New York: led by New York Mets owner Steven Cohen

led by New York Mets owner Steven Cohen TGL San Francisco: led by Avenue Sports Fund's Marc Lasry, Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson

Both team allegiances and a regular season schedule have yet to be announced.