Tiger Woods' mother, Kultida Woods, died Tuesday at age 78. Woods announced the news through his social media channels Tuesday morning with no cause of death provided.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," Woods wrote in a a statement. "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie."

Kultida Woods was in attendance last week at Tiger's TGL match last week at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

While Woods' relationship with his father, Earl, was well-documented, it was his mother who earned the nickname "The Enforcer."

Tiger has noted in various interviews over the years the level of respect and admiration he had for his mother while also pointing out that she was tough and demanding.

Kultida was also responsible for Tiger's Sunday attire; she gave her son the idea to wear red in final rounds of competition.

"Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family," Woods continued. "Love you Mom."